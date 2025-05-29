Board Meeting 29 May 2025 23 May 2025

Anand Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 29th 2025 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31st 2025 of the F.Y. 2024-25 along with any other business(s) with the permission of the Chairperson of the said Board Meeting. Submission of the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Year and Quarter ended March 31st, 2025 together with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as well as the Report of Auditor thereupon along with declaration pursuant to the Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (as amended) Submission of the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the year and quarter ended March 31st, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2025) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

Anand Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 03rd quarter ended December 31st 2024 of the F.Y. 2024-25 along with any other business(s) with the permission of the Chairperson of the said Board Meeting. In pursuance to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, after duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their respective meeting(s) held today i.e. February 14th, 2025, please find attached herewith the following(s):- (1) Signed copy of the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 03rd quarter ended December 31st, 2024 of the F.Y. 2024-25. (2) Limited Review Report of the Auditor for the 03rd quarter ended December 31st, 2024 of the F.Y. 2024-25. Submission of the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 03rd quarter ended December 31st, 2024 along with limited review report of the Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Anand Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 02nd quarter ended September 30th 2024 of the F.Y. 2024-25 along with any other business(s) with the permission of the Chairperson of the said Board Meeting. Submission of the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter ended September 30th, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024