Anand Projects Ltd Company Summary

24.48
(4.97%)
Mar 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Anand Projects Ltd Summary

Anand Projects Ltd. (Formerly known as The Anand Electric Supply Company Limited) was incorporated in July 1936 and later changed to its present name with Anand Projects Ltd effective on January 07, 2011. Anand Electric Supply Co. Ltd.(AESCO), is the erstwhile subsidiary of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd(IITL). IITL has divested its entire stake (79.14%) in AESCO to Mr. Hemant Panpalia. The Company is engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction related activities which are project specific.During the year 2013, the Company undertook a new line of business into the field of engineering projects execution and construction services for infrastructure projects.In 2021-22, the Company implemented 1980 MW Super Critical Thermal Power Project at Distt., Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh.

