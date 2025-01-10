Anand Rayons Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.98
14.98
14.98
14.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.27
18.14
14.99
12.04
Net Worth
36.25
33.12
29.97
27.02
Minority Interest
Debt
28.99
34.02
31.26
36.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.24
67.14
61.23
63.08
Fixed Assets
0.87
0.35
0.39
0.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.04
0.03
0.02
Networking Capital
49.26
61.94
60.74
62.56
Inventories
6.61
6.21
7.37
6.06
Inventory Days
10.67
Sundry Debtors
41.68
53.11
61.03
49.94
Debtor Days
87.93
Other Current Assets
9.93
11.49
10.05
12.45
Sundry Creditors
-7.03
-6.75
-15.48
-4.78
Creditor Days
8.41
Other Current Liabilities
-1.93
-2.12
-2.23
-1.11
Cash
15.03
4.76
0.04
0.08
Total Assets
65.25
67.13
61.24
63.09
