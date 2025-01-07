iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anand Rayons Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

166.05
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anand Rayons Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

207.28

243.88

282.62

yoy growth (%)

-15

-13.7

Raw materials

-199.88

-227.91

-269.21

As % of sales

96.42

93.44

95.25

Employee costs

-0.9

-1.15

-1.21

As % of sales

0.43

0.47

0.42

Other costs

-2.71

-11.48

-5.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.31

4.7

2.03

Operating profit

3.78

3.34

6.44

OPM

1.82

1.37

2.27

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.03

Interest expense

-2.96

-3.1

-3.28

Other income

0.28

0.77

0.06

Profit before tax

1.01

0.9

3.17

Taxes

-0.29

-0.23

-1.04

Tax rate

-28.85

-26.25

-32.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.72

0.67

2.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.72

0.67

2.13

yoy growth (%)

7.46

-68.59

NPM

0.34

0.27

0.75

Anand Rayons : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Anand Rayons Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.