|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
207.28
243.88
282.62
yoy growth (%)
-15
-13.7
Raw materials
-199.88
-227.91
-269.21
As % of sales
96.42
93.44
95.25
Employee costs
-0.9
-1.15
-1.21
As % of sales
0.43
0.47
0.42
Other costs
-2.71
-11.48
-5.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.31
4.7
2.03
Operating profit
3.78
3.34
6.44
OPM
1.82
1.37
2.27
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.03
Interest expense
-2.96
-3.1
-3.28
Other income
0.28
0.77
0.06
Profit before tax
1.01
0.9
3.17
Taxes
-0.29
-0.23
-1.04
Tax rate
-28.85
-26.25
-32.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.72
0.67
2.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.72
0.67
2.13
yoy growth (%)
7.46
-68.59
NPM
0.34
0.27
0.75
