Anand Rayons Ltd Share Price

162.8
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:33:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open162.8
  • Day's High162.8
  • 52 Wk High159.65
  • Prev. Close159.65
  • Day's Low162.8
  • 52 Wk Low 36.37
  • Turnover (lac)22.78
  • P/E56.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.26
  • EPS2.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)243.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Anand Rayons Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

162.8

Prev. Close

159.65

Turnover(Lac.)

22.78

Day's High

162.8

Day's Low

162.8

52 Week's High

159.65

52 Week's Low

36.37

Book Value

25.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

243.95

P/E

56.41

EPS

2.83

Divi. Yield

0

Anand Rayons Ltd Corporate Action

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Anand Rayons Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Anand Rayons Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.42%

Non-Promoter- 28.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anand Rayons Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.98

14.98

14.98

14.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.27

18.14

14.99

12.04

Net Worth

36.25

33.12

29.97

27.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

207.28

243.88

282.62

yoy growth (%)

-15

-13.7

Raw materials

-199.88

-227.91

-269.21

As % of sales

96.42

93.44

95.25

Employee costs

-0.9

-1.15

-1.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.01

0.9

3.17

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.23

-1.04

Working capital

3.34

17.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15

-13.7

Op profit growth

13.18

-48.13

EBIT growth

-0.82

-38.01

Net profit growth

7.46

-68.59

No Record Found

Anand Rayons Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anand Rayons Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anand Bakshi

Whole-time Director

Shilpa Bakshi

Non Executive Director

Hema Mishra

Independent Director

Nilesh Bodiwala

Company Secretary

Rahul Makwana

Company Secretary

Varsha Maheshwari

Additional Director

Anil Navinchandra Merchant

Additional Director

Pankesh Patel

Non Executive Director

Jigisha Chorawala.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anand Rayons Ltd

Summary

Anand Rayons Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s Anand Enterprise, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated July 01, 1987. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was reconstituted on April 3, 1992, October 8, 1999 and March 09, 2018. Thereafter, the Firm got converted in to a Public Limited Company on September 20, 2018 in the name and style of M/s. Anand Rayons Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation on October 02, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of dealing in various yarn and thread.In 1992, Mr. Anand Bakshi, Managing Director of the Company, joined the Partnership Firm as a Partner. Anand Enterprise achieved many mile stones in sales as well as profitability of the Firm. Initially the Partnership Firm was doing trading activity in and around Surat only. The Firm started sales to other cities like Ahmedabad, Vapi, Daman, Varanasi, Ichalkaranji. Bangalore, Erode & Coimbatore Later on. Anand Enterprise has taken Dealership of Nylon Yarn from JCT Limited. Polyester Yarn from Indorama Synthetics India Limited. Garden Silk Mills Limited & Philatex India Limited to expand the business.The Firm started trading in value added yarns like doped dyed yarns, fancy yarns for various applications like weaving of sarees, shirting & dress materials, yarn dyeing, caipets, various types of Elastic tap & sizing segments. The Firm holds a decent market share amongst the embroidery yarn, dyed yarn. The core yarn in
Company FAQs

What is the Anand Rayons Ltd share price today?

The Anand Rayons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹162.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Rayons Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anand Rayons Ltd is ₹243.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anand Rayons Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anand Rayons Ltd is 56.41 and 6.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anand Rayons Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anand Rayons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anand Rayons Ltd is ₹36.37 and ₹159.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anand Rayons Ltd?

Anand Rayons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.37%, 3 Years at -17.13%, 1 Year at 295.27%, 6 Month at 241.94%, 3 Month at 218.85% and 1 Month at 129.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anand Rayons Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anand Rayons Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.58 %

