Summary

Anand Rayons Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s Anand Enterprise, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated July 01, 1987. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was reconstituted on April 3, 1992, October 8, 1999 and March 09, 2018. Thereafter, the Firm got converted in to a Public Limited Company on September 20, 2018 in the name and style of M/s. Anand Rayons Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation on October 02, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of dealing in various yarn and thread.In 1992, Mr. Anand Bakshi, Managing Director of the Company, joined the Partnership Firm as a Partner. Anand Enterprise achieved many mile stones in sales as well as profitability of the Firm. Initially the Partnership Firm was doing trading activity in and around Surat only. The Firm started sales to other cities like Ahmedabad, Vapi, Daman, Varanasi, Ichalkaranji. Bangalore, Erode & Coimbatore Later on. Anand Enterprise has taken Dealership of Nylon Yarn from JCT Limited. Polyester Yarn from Indorama Synthetics India Limited. Garden Silk Mills Limited & Philatex India Limited to expand the business.The Firm started trading in value added yarns like doped dyed yarns, fancy yarns for various applications like weaving of sarees, shirting & dress materials, yarn dyeing, caipets, various types of Elastic tap & sizing segments. The Firm holds a decent market share amongst the embroidery yarn, dyed yarn. The core yarn in

