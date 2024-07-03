SectorTrading
Open₹162.8
Prev. Close₹159.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.78
Day's High₹162.8
Day's Low₹162.8
52 Week's High₹159.65
52 Week's Low₹36.37
Book Value₹25.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)243.95
P/E56.41
EPS2.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.98
14.98
14.98
14.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.27
18.14
14.99
12.04
Net Worth
36.25
33.12
29.97
27.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
207.28
243.88
282.62
yoy growth (%)
-15
-13.7
Raw materials
-199.88
-227.91
-269.21
As % of sales
96.42
93.44
95.25
Employee costs
-0.9
-1.15
-1.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.01
0.9
3.17
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.23
-1.04
Working capital
3.34
17.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15
-13.7
Op profit growth
13.18
-48.13
EBIT growth
-0.82
-38.01
Net profit growth
7.46
-68.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anand Bakshi
Whole-time Director
Shilpa Bakshi
Non Executive Director
Hema Mishra
Independent Director
Nilesh Bodiwala
Company Secretary
Rahul Makwana
Company Secretary
Varsha Maheshwari
Additional Director
Anil Navinchandra Merchant
Additional Director
Pankesh Patel
Non Executive Director
Jigisha Chorawala.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Anand Rayons Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s Anand Enterprise, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated July 01, 1987. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was reconstituted on April 3, 1992, October 8, 1999 and March 09, 2018. Thereafter, the Firm got converted in to a Public Limited Company on September 20, 2018 in the name and style of M/s. Anand Rayons Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation on October 02, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of dealing in various yarn and thread.In 1992, Mr. Anand Bakshi, Managing Director of the Company, joined the Partnership Firm as a Partner. Anand Enterprise achieved many mile stones in sales as well as profitability of the Firm. Initially the Partnership Firm was doing trading activity in and around Surat only. The Firm started sales to other cities like Ahmedabad, Vapi, Daman, Varanasi, Ichalkaranji. Bangalore, Erode & Coimbatore Later on. Anand Enterprise has taken Dealership of Nylon Yarn from JCT Limited. Polyester Yarn from Indorama Synthetics India Limited. Garden Silk Mills Limited & Philatex India Limited to expand the business.The Firm started trading in value added yarns like doped dyed yarns, fancy yarns for various applications like weaving of sarees, shirting & dress materials, yarn dyeing, caipets, various types of Elastic tap & sizing segments. The Firm holds a decent market share amongst the embroidery yarn, dyed yarn. The core yarn in
The Anand Rayons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹162.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anand Rayons Ltd is ₹243.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anand Rayons Ltd is 56.41 and 6.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anand Rayons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anand Rayons Ltd is ₹36.37 and ₹159.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anand Rayons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.37%, 3 Years at -17.13%, 1 Year at 295.27%, 6 Month at 241.94%, 3 Month at 218.85% and 1 Month at 129.58%.
