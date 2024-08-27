6th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Board has fixed book closure date for the purpose of 6th AGM of Company. Submission of proceedings of Annual General Meeting of Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)