Anand Rayons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.01
0.9
3.17
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.23
-1.04
Working capital
3.34
17.84
Other operating items
Operating
3.97
18.4
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.11
Free cash flow
4.03
18.51
Equity raised
22.63
18.91
Investing
0
0
Financing
20.7
25.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
47.37
62.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.