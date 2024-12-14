iifl-logo-icon 1
Anand Rayons Ltd Board Meeting

186.85
(1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Anand Rayons CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Anand Rayons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendments in Memorandum of Association of the Company; 2. Evaluate the proposal to raise funds, to accelerate business growth and to augment the long-term financial resources of the Company, by way of issue of Warrants/Equity Shares/Convertible Securities through permissible mode, as may be permitted under applicable laws and subject to all necessary approvals, amendments in charter documents and to appoint requisite intermediaries required for this purpose; 3. To seek members approval wherever applicable by means of passing the requisite resolution(s) for the above-said board decisions and other matters connected therewith and/or incidental thereto; and 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 14/12/2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Anand Rayons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for September 30 2024 and other business with the permission of chairman. Board hereby approves financial results for quarter and half year ended september, 2024 and appointment of Mrs. Jigisha Chorawala as an additional non executive director of company. Intimation regarding appointment of additional non executive director of company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Anand Rayons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve results for June 30 2024 Approval of Unaudited results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 Financial Results for 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Anand Rayons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Date of book closure time & venue to convene the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company and other matters related or incidental thereto; 2. The Annual Report and Notice of the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 3. 3. Any other business as Board deems fit to discuss with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 03, 2024 We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., 3rd August, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) 2. Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the company will remain closed from Tuesday, 20th August 2024 to Tuesday, 27th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 6th Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. Appointment of PCS Alpesh Paliwal, Paliwal & Co. as Scrutinizer for this AGM, to conduct e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. 4. Notice of 6th Annual General Meeting & Annual Report for F.Y. 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202414 May 2024
Anand Rayons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results of Company for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Nilesh Bodiwala Independent Director of Company 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are submitting outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 28/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Anand Rayons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for 31/12/2023 and any other business with the permission of chairman. We wish to inform that Company in its meeting held today i.e. 02/02/2024 has approved financial results for Quarter and Nine months ended 31/12/2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)

Anand Rayons: Related News

No Record Found

