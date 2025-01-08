iifl-logo-icon 1
Anand Rayons Ltd EGM

179.5
(-1.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Anand Rayons CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Dec 20248 Jan 2025
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 14/12/2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 Submission of gist of proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Company held on 08/01/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025) Submission of Voting results along with scrutinizer report in respect of EGM as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 09.01.2025) Intimation regarding Alteration of MOA & AOA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2025)

