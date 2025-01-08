|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Dec 2024
|8 Jan 2025
|Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 14/12/2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 Submission of gist of proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Company held on 08/01/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025) Submission of Voting results along with scrutinizer report in respect of EGM as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 09.01.2025) Intimation regarding Alteration of MOA & AOA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.