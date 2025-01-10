Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.97
84.97
84.97
84.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
470.72
420.26
418.69
218.74
Net Worth
555.69
505.23
503.66
303.71
Minority Interest
Debt
83.69
88.48
88.06
79.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.97
25.17
26.64
38.53
Total Liabilities
663.35
618.88
618.36
421.49
Fixed Assets
210.26
221.5
230.08
235.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
64.46
44.52
118.08
150.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.81
3.78
2.65
10.8
Networking Capital
67.1
72.1
74.3
14.91
Inventories
38.78
65.5
58.95
32.57
Inventory Days
21
Sundry Debtors
3.27
1.3
3.06
4.38
Debtor Days
2.82
Other Current Assets
62.88
26.66
38.94
13.75
Sundry Creditors
-5.72
-5.03
-6.95
-16.57
Creditor Days
10.68
Other Current Liabilities
-32.11
-16.33
-19.7
-19.22
Cash
316.71
276.98
193.25
10.42
Total Assets
663.34
618.88
618.36
421.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.