Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
117.94
21.02
47.25
-9.74
Depreciation
-14.02
-12.81
-9.49
-9.03
Tax paid
-41.47
-7.43
-0.75
3.54
Working capital
-11.6
-3.93
-1.09
39.52
Other operating items
Operating
50.84
-3.15
35.9
24.28
Capital expenditure
-1.59
85.98
0.81
276.65
Free cash flow
49.25
82.82
36.71
300.93
Equity raised
280.76
197.6
54.68
68.22
Investing
118.36
26.38
-2.13
-6.5
Financing
162.62
100.12
88.57
47.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
611
406.92
177.84
409.81
