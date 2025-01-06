iifl-logo-icon 1
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

72.23
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd

Andhra Petrochem FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

117.94

21.02

47.25

-9.74

Depreciation

-14.02

-12.81

-9.49

-9.03

Tax paid

-41.47

-7.43

-0.75

3.54

Working capital

-11.6

-3.93

-1.09

39.52

Other operating items

Operating

50.84

-3.15

35.9

24.28

Capital expenditure

-1.59

85.98

0.81

276.65

Free cash flow

49.25

82.82

36.71

300.93

Equity raised

280.76

197.6

54.68

68.22

Investing

118.36

26.38

-2.13

-6.5

Financing

162.62

100.12

88.57

47.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

611

406.92

177.84

409.81

