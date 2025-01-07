Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
566.06
455.93
519.92
327.49
yoy growth (%)
24.15
-12.3
58.76
-12.85
Raw materials
-349.73
-334.02
-371.08
-247.42
As % of sales
61.78
73.26
71.37
75.55
Employee costs
-21.48
-21.06
-18.12
-16.77
As % of sales
3.79
4.61
3.48
5.12
Other costs
-57.61
-68.81
-64.52
-50.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.17
15.09
12.41
15.41
Operating profit
137.22
32.02
66.19
12.8
OPM
24.24
7.02
12.73
3.9
Depreciation
-14.02
-12.81
-9.49
-9.03
Interest expense
-9.12
-1.52
-11.86
-15.58
Other income
3.87
3.32
2.42
2.06
Profit before tax
117.94
21.02
47.25
-9.74
Taxes
-41.47
-7.43
-0.75
3.54
Tax rate
-35.16
-35.36
-1.6
-36.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
76.47
13.58
46.5
-6.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.15
Net profit
76.47
13.58
46.5
-7.36
yoy growth (%)
462.79
-70.77
-731.73
-68.91
NPM
13.5
2.98
8.94
-2.24
