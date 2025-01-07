iifl-logo-icon 1
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72.8
(0.79%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

566.06

455.93

519.92

327.49

yoy growth (%)

24.15

-12.3

58.76

-12.85

Raw materials

-349.73

-334.02

-371.08

-247.42

As % of sales

61.78

73.26

71.37

75.55

Employee costs

-21.48

-21.06

-18.12

-16.77

As % of sales

3.79

4.61

3.48

5.12

Other costs

-57.61

-68.81

-64.52

-50.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.17

15.09

12.41

15.41

Operating profit

137.22

32.02

66.19

12.8

OPM

24.24

7.02

12.73

3.9

Depreciation

-14.02

-12.81

-9.49

-9.03

Interest expense

-9.12

-1.52

-11.86

-15.58

Other income

3.87

3.32

2.42

2.06

Profit before tax

117.94

21.02

47.25

-9.74

Taxes

-41.47

-7.43

-0.75

3.54

Tax rate

-35.16

-35.36

-1.6

-36.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

76.47

13.58

46.5

-6.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.15

Net profit

76.47

13.58

46.5

-7.36

yoy growth (%)

462.79

-70.77

-731.73

-68.91

NPM

13.5

2.98

8.94

-2.24

