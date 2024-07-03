iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Share Price

75.99
(0.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open75.99
  • Day's High75.99
  • 52 Wk High126.9
  • Prev. Close75.44
  • Day's Low75.99
  • 52 Wk Low 70.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.31
  • P/E9.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.83
  • EPS7.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)645.7
  • Div. Yield2.65
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

75.99

Prev. Close

75.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.31

Day's High

75.99

Day's Low

75.99

52 Week's High

126.9

52 Week's Low

70.15

Book Value

64.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

645.7

P/E

9.71

EPS

7.77

Divi. Yield

2.65

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 May, 2024

arrow

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.04%

Non-Promoter- 1.16%

Institutions: 1.15%

Non-Institutions: 53.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

84.97

84.97

84.97

84.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

470.72

420.26

418.69

218.74

Net Worth

555.69

505.23

503.66

303.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

566.06

455.93

519.92

327.49

yoy growth (%)

24.15

-12.3

58.76

-12.85

Raw materials

-349.73

-334.02

-371.08

-247.42

As % of sales

61.78

73.26

71.37

75.55

Employee costs

-21.48

-21.06

-18.12

-16.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

117.94

21.02

47.25

-9.74

Depreciation

-14.02

-12.81

-9.49

-9.03

Tax paid

-41.47

-7.43

-0.75

3.54

Working capital

-11.6

-3.93

-1.09

39.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.15

-12.3

58.76

-12.85

Op profit growth

328.47

-51.61

416.97

-213.11

EBIT growth

463.65

-61.87

913.65

-129.34

Net profit growth

462.79

-70.77

-731.73

-68.91

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P Narendranath Chowdary

Non Executive Director

Ravi Pendyala

Independent Director

D Manjulata

Non Executive Director

V N Rao

Chairman & Independent Directo

P Kotaiah

Independent Director

P Venkateswara Rao

Independent Director

M Gopalakrishna

Nominee (APIDC)

Y S S Suresh

CFO & Company Secretary

G Adinarayana

Independent Director

G S V Prasad

Non Executive Director

Mullapudi Sri Ramachandra Venkata Krishna Rangarao

Nominee (APIDC)

V Raghunath

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 18 Apr.84, Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) was jointly promoted by Harish Chandra Prasad of The Andhra Sugars Ltd. (ASL) and The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC). The Company is manufacturer of Oxo-Alcohols, that consist of the Products viz., 2 Ethyl Hexanol, Normal Butanol and Iso Butanol. It is an Associate of The Andhra Sugars Ltd., at Venkatarayapuram, Tanuku.M/s APL was established with a capacity to produce 30,000 MTPA of Oxo Alcohols at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. The Plant has undergone an Optimization & Modernization Scheme to increase the capacity to 73,000 MTPA. The Plant employs the latest State of Art of Technology from M/s JM Davy, London, U.K., with total capital investment of around Rs. 497 Cr. The Company commenced Commercial Production in February 1994 and later modernized its technology on 1st May, 2010.With a capacity of 30,000 tpa, the Rs 150-cr project planned to manufacture oxo-alcohol, was set up with a licence from Davy McKee, London. The project went on stream in Oct.93 with a cost overrun of Rs 45 cr. To finance this, the company came out with a rights issue in Jan.93.1994-95 was its first full year of operations. 2-ethyl hexanol of the family of oxo-alcohol, finds application in the manufacture of plasticisers which are used as additives to PVC, and also in stabilisers, acrylates, finishing compounds for printing inks, emulsion paints, tube additives and surfactants.N-Butanal of the family of oxo-a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd share price today?

The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹645.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd is 9.71 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹70.15 and ₹126.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd?

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.03%, 3 Years at -15.08%, 1 Year at -15.71%, 6 Month at -34.49%, 3 Month at -19.61% and 1 Month at -5.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.04 %
Institutions - 1.16 %
Public - 53.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.