SectorChemicals
Open₹75.99
Prev. Close₹75.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.31
Day's High₹75.99
Day's Low₹75.99
52 Week's High₹126.9
52 Week's Low₹70.15
Book Value₹64.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)645.7
P/E9.71
EPS7.77
Divi. Yield2.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.97
84.97
84.97
84.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
470.72
420.26
418.69
218.74
Net Worth
555.69
505.23
503.66
303.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
566.06
455.93
519.92
327.49
yoy growth (%)
24.15
-12.3
58.76
-12.85
Raw materials
-349.73
-334.02
-371.08
-247.42
As % of sales
61.78
73.26
71.37
75.55
Employee costs
-21.48
-21.06
-18.12
-16.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
117.94
21.02
47.25
-9.74
Depreciation
-14.02
-12.81
-9.49
-9.03
Tax paid
-41.47
-7.43
-0.75
3.54
Working capital
-11.6
-3.93
-1.09
39.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.15
-12.3
58.76
-12.85
Op profit growth
328.47
-51.61
416.97
-213.11
EBIT growth
463.65
-61.87
913.65
-129.34
Net profit growth
462.79
-70.77
-731.73
-68.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P Narendranath Chowdary
Non Executive Director
Ravi Pendyala
Independent Director
D Manjulata
Non Executive Director
V N Rao
Chairman & Independent Directo
P Kotaiah
Independent Director
P Venkateswara Rao
Independent Director
M Gopalakrishna
Nominee (APIDC)
Y S S Suresh
CFO & Company Secretary
G Adinarayana
Independent Director
G S V Prasad
Non Executive Director
Mullapudi Sri Ramachandra Venkata Krishna Rangarao
Nominee (APIDC)
V Raghunath
Reports by Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 18 Apr.84, Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) was jointly promoted by Harish Chandra Prasad of The Andhra Sugars Ltd. (ASL) and The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC). The Company is manufacturer of Oxo-Alcohols, that consist of the Products viz., 2 Ethyl Hexanol, Normal Butanol and Iso Butanol. It is an Associate of The Andhra Sugars Ltd., at Venkatarayapuram, Tanuku.M/s APL was established with a capacity to produce 30,000 MTPA of Oxo Alcohols at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. The Plant has undergone an Optimization & Modernization Scheme to increase the capacity to 73,000 MTPA. The Plant employs the latest State of Art of Technology from M/s JM Davy, London, U.K., with total capital investment of around Rs. 497 Cr. The Company commenced Commercial Production in February 1994 and later modernized its technology on 1st May, 2010.With a capacity of 30,000 tpa, the Rs 150-cr project planned to manufacture oxo-alcohol, was set up with a licence from Davy McKee, London. The project went on stream in Oct.93 with a cost overrun of Rs 45 cr. To finance this, the company came out with a rights issue in Jan.93.1994-95 was its first full year of operations. 2-ethyl hexanol of the family of oxo-alcohol, finds application in the manufacture of plasticisers which are used as additives to PVC, and also in stabilisers, acrylates, finishing compounds for printing inks, emulsion paints, tube additives and surfactants.N-Butanal of the family of oxo-a
Read More
The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹645.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd is 9.71 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹70.15 and ₹126.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.03%, 3 Years at -15.08%, 1 Year at -15.71%, 6 Month at -34.49%, 3 Month at -19.61% and 1 Month at -5.32%.
