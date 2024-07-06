|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Jul 2024
|25 May 2024
|Out come of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 25.5.2024 Intimation regarding 40th Annual General Meeting Brief proceedings of the 40th AGM held on 6.7.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) Voting Results of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6.7.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.