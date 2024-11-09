iifl-logo-icon 1
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Board Meeting

Andhra Petrochem CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202418 Oct 2024
ANDHRA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half year ended 30.9.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quater & Half-year ended 30.9.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
ANDHRA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Saturday 25.5.2024 to consider the following: 1. Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.3.2024 2. Adoption of Audited Accounts for the Financial Year 2023-24 3. Recommendation of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 Out come of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 25.5.2024 Book closure dates intimation Book closure dates for payment of dividend Intimation regarding Dividend declaration Intimation regarding 40th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
ANDHRA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine months period ended 31.12.2023 Sri V Raghunath (DIN 10405110) was co-opted as Additional Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f., 10.2.2024 as Nominee of M/s APIDC Ltd Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine months period ended 31.12.2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Andhra Petrochem: Related News

No Record Found

