Anil Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
9.77
9.77
9.77
9.77
Preference Capital
38.8
38.8
38.8
38.8
Reserves
343.54
292.85
247.01
204.55
Net Worth
392.11
341.42
295.58
253.12
Minority Interest
Debt
799.59
579.07
507.7
415.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
41.03
34.67
28.92
23.79
Total Liabilities
1,232.73
955.16
832.2
692.2
Fixed Assets
393.51
307.32
264.89
245.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
149.78
35.25
35.24
22.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
680.13
601.43
518.22
398.02
Inventories
274.4
250.86
228.43
190.07
Inventory Days
87.72
98.16
101.07
98.16
Sundry Debtors
415.16
349.76
313.24
240.01
Debtor Days
132.73
136.87
138.59
123.95
Other Current Assets
111.25
139.71
109.24
80.38
Sundry Creditors
-84.54
-98.68
-106.09
-78.25
Creditor Days
27.02
38.61
46.94
40.41
Other Current Liabilities
-36.14
-40.22
-26.6
-34.19
Cash
9.29
11.16
13.86
25.68
Total Assets
1,232.71
955.16
832.21
692.22
