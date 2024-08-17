iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anil Ltd Share Price

28.9
(-4.93%)
Feb 5, 2018|02:57:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Anil Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

28.9

Prev. Close

30.4

Turnover(Lac.)

37.38

Day's High

28.9

Day's Low

28.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

326.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

3.46

Anil Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Anil Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Anil Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:12 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 30.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Anil Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

9.77

9.77

9.77

9.77

Preference Capital

38.8

38.8

38.8

38.8

Reserves

343.54

292.85

247.01

204.55

Net Worth

392.11

341.42

295.58

253.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1,141.64

932.7

824.91

706.71

yoy growth (%)

22.4

13.06

16.72

17.34

Raw materials

-832.92

-637.16

-558.88

-469.26

As % of sales

72.95

68.31

67.75

66.4

Employee costs

-22.03

-21.66

-23.93

-22.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

82.55

81.35

70.58

59.81

Depreciation

-12.42

-9.57

-12.69

-10.96

Tax paid

-26.95

-26.21

-22.39

-14.62

Working capital

95.8

65.08

77.71

71.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.4

13.06

16.72

17.34

Op profit growth

16.36

12.27

20.28

8.22

EBIT growth

13.93

17.51

20.3

8.02

Net profit growth

1.2

13.65

5.94

-3.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

1,226.71

968.04

824.15

644.65

504.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,226.71

968.04

824.15

644.65

504.07

Other Operating Income

0.71

1.05

0.75

1.09

0

Other Income

2.36

4.72

2.2

0.8

1.75

View Annually Results

Anil Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anil Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anil Ltd

Summary

Anil Limited, formerly Anil Products Limited, is engaged in manufacturing starches and its derivatives. The Companys products include Native Starch, Chemical Starch, Modified Starches, Dextrins, Dextrose Monohydrate, Liquid Glucose, Corn Syrup, and Sorbitol. It provides its products to various industries, such as textile, food and beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals and animal feeds. Anil Limited manufactures technically advanced products and operates in India & has an international network in more than 30 countries.The company was incorporated in the year 1993. The company at present exports its products to Middle East, Far East countries,Japan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and many other African countries.The companys quest for innovation has led to development of starches like Anilosize 50 for the textile industry, Anilocol 375 & Aniloteric for the paper industry, Pregenil XT & Candynil for the food industry, and Instastiff, an instant laundry starch for households.As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 129,940 lakhs metric tons of chemical, 44,165 lakhs metric tons of processed foods and 806,250 lakhs metric tons of food supplements and ingredients. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company produced 66,981 lakhs metric tons of chemicals, 27,975 lakhs metric tons of processed foods and 73,701 lakhs metric tons of food supplements and ingredients. Through the development of new products & applications, the company plans to expand
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Anil Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.