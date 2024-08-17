Anil Ltd Summary

Anil Limited, formerly Anil Products Limited, is engaged in manufacturing starches and its derivatives. The Companys products include Native Starch, Chemical Starch, Modified Starches, Dextrins, Dextrose Monohydrate, Liquid Glucose, Corn Syrup, and Sorbitol. It provides its products to various industries, such as textile, food and beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals and animal feeds. Anil Limited manufactures technically advanced products and operates in India & has an international network in more than 30 countries.The company was incorporated in the year 1993. The company at present exports its products to Middle East, Far East countries,Japan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and many other African countries.The companys quest for innovation has led to development of starches like Anilosize 50 for the textile industry, Anilocol 375 & Aniloteric for the paper industry, Pregenil XT & Candynil for the food industry, and Instastiff, an instant laundry starch for households.As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 129,940 lakhs metric tons of chemical, 44,165 lakhs metric tons of processed foods and 806,250 lakhs metric tons of food supplements and ingredients. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company produced 66,981 lakhs metric tons of chemicals, 27,975 lakhs metric tons of processed foods and 73,701 lakhs metric tons of food supplements and ingredients. Through the development of new products & applications, the company plans to expand the Indian market and increase its presence in the global markets.