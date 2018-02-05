Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.58
17.47
16.72
9.62
Op profit growth
17.7
16.37
21.74
2.61
EBIT growth
14.99
20.67
21.62
1.96
Net profit growth
0.86
14.54
5.24
-9.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.21
17.44
17.6
16.88
EBIT margin
15.19
16.72
16.28
15.62
Net profit margin
4.54
5.7
5.84
6.48
RoCE
15.98
16.88
17.25
18.29
RoNW
3.79
4.33
4.39
4.97
RoA
1.19
1.43
1.54
1.89
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
53.05
52.36
45.39
43.21
Dividend per share
1
2
2
2
Cash EPS
41.17
44.68
36.12
35.71
Book value per share
402.02
349.96
302.68
259.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.71
4.09
2.82
3.58
P/CEPS
7.36
4.79
3.54
4.33
P/B
0.83
0.69
0.48
0.7
EV/EBIDTA
5.58
5.02
4.4
4.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
8.8
11
12.16
12.19
Tax payout
-32.97
-32.26
-31.76
-24.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
120.73
127.45
122.84
117.05
Inventory days
80.82
91.93
92.58
88.23
Creditor days
-37.85
-49.35
-49.18
-52.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.8
-2.02
-2.1
-2.19
Net debt / equity
2.11
1.94
1.77
1.53
Net debt / op. profit
4.17
3.93
3.61
3.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.63
-67.93
-67.75
-66.4
Employee costs
-1.88
-2.26
-2.9
-3.23
Other costs
-9.25
-12.35
-11.74
-13.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.