Anil Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
226.61
192.59
183.13
180.99
158.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
226.61
192.59
183.13
180.99
158.91
Other Operating Income
0.31
0.64
0.31
0.52
0.36
Other Income
0.99
1.67
0.12
0
0
Total Income
227.91
194.9
183.56
181.51
159.27
Total Expenditure
195.17
165.5
152.84
149.2
127.66
PBIDT
32.74
29.4
30.72
32.31
31.61
Interest
11.59
10.76
11.1
8.43
11.25
PBDT
21.15
18.64
19.62
23.88
20.36
Depreciation
2.81
2.7
2.73
2.57
2.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.32
3.8
4.1
7.37
4.55
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
14.02
12.14
12.79
13.94
13.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14.02
12.14
12.79
13.94
13.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14.02
12.14
12.79
13.94
13.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.36
12.43
13.09
14.28
13.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.77
9.77
9.77
9.77
9.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
30,42,090
30,42,090
0
30,42,090
30,42,090
Public Shareholding (%)
31.15
31.15
0
31.15
31.15
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,000
4,000
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0.06
0.06
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.04
0.04
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
67,20,076
67,20,076
0
67,24,076
67,24,076
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
99.94
99.94
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
68.81
68.81
0
68.85
68.85
PBIDTM(%)
14.44
15.26
16.77
17.85
19.89
PBDTM(%)
9.33
9.67
10.71
13.19
12.81
PATM(%)
6.18
6.3
6.98
7.7
8.24
