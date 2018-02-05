iifl-logo-icon 1
Anil Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.9
(-4.93%)
Feb 5, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1,141.64

932.7

824.91

706.71

yoy growth (%)

22.4

13.06

16.72

17.34

Raw materials

-832.92

-637.16

-558.88

-469.26

As % of sales

72.95

68.31

67.75

66.4

Employee costs

-22.03

-21.66

-23.93

-22.87

As % of sales

1.93

2.32

2.9

3.23

Other costs

-97.2

-111.05

-97.07

-94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.51

11.9

11.76

13.3

Operating profit

189.47

162.82

145.01

120.56

OPM

16.59

17.45

17.57

17.06

Depreciation

-12.42

-9.57

-12.69

-10.96

Interest expense

-97.38

-76.58

-63.81

-51.89

Other income

2.89

4.69

2.08

2.11

Profit before tax

82.55

81.35

70.58

59.81

Taxes

-26.95

-26.21

-22.39

-14.62

Tax rate

-32.64

-32.22

-31.72

-24.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

55.6

55.14

48.19

45.19

Exceptional items

-0.01

-0.2

0.14

0.42

Net profit

55.59

54.93

48.33

45.62

yoy growth (%)

1.2

13.65

5.94

-3.16

NPM

4.86

5.88

5.85

6.45

