Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1,141.64
932.7
824.91
706.71
yoy growth (%)
22.4
13.06
16.72
17.34
Raw materials
-832.92
-637.16
-558.88
-469.26
As % of sales
72.95
68.31
67.75
66.4
Employee costs
-22.03
-21.66
-23.93
-22.87
As % of sales
1.93
2.32
2.9
3.23
Other costs
-97.2
-111.05
-97.07
-94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.51
11.9
11.76
13.3
Operating profit
189.47
162.82
145.01
120.56
OPM
16.59
17.45
17.57
17.06
Depreciation
-12.42
-9.57
-12.69
-10.96
Interest expense
-97.38
-76.58
-63.81
-51.89
Other income
2.89
4.69
2.08
2.11
Profit before tax
82.55
81.35
70.58
59.81
Taxes
-26.95
-26.21
-22.39
-14.62
Tax rate
-32.64
-32.22
-31.72
-24.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
55.6
55.14
48.19
45.19
Exceptional items
-0.01
-0.2
0.14
0.42
Net profit
55.59
54.93
48.33
45.62
yoy growth (%)
1.2
13.65
5.94
-3.16
NPM
4.86
5.88
5.85
6.45
