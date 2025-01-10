Anjani Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.75
14.75
14.75
14.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.7
64.14
60.06
54.89
Net Worth
82.45
78.89
74.81
69.64
Minority Interest
Debt
43.79
50.14
64.71
64.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.29
0.52
0.32
0.32
Total Liabilities
126.53
129.55
139.84
134.93
Fixed Assets
15.96
16.42
17.21
18.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.59
7.63
6.83
5.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0.19
0.13
0.07
Networking Capital
103.47
105.26
114.87
110.87
Inventories
49.12
61.59
55.14
40.65
Inventory Days
55.28
Sundry Debtors
80.83
92.28
117.12
112.42
Debtor Days
152.89
Other Current Assets
11.67
13.57
13.84
18.28
Sundry Creditors
-30.8
-52.4
-62.77
-52.05
Creditor Days
70.78
Other Current Liabilities
-7.35
-9.78
-8.46
-8.43
Cash
0.22
0.05
0.8
0.16
Total Assets
126.55
129.55
139.84
134.93
