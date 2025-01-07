iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anjani Synthetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.2
(0.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Synthetics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

268.37

325.17

343.8

368.24

yoy growth (%)

-17.46

-5.41

-6.63

-6.86

Raw materials

-177.94

-218.7

-235.97

-263.62

As % of sales

66.3

67.25

68.63

71.58

Employee costs

-8.43

-9.04

-7.51

-5.13

As % of sales

3.14

2.78

2.18

1.39

Other costs

-69.66

-81.63

-85.12

-81.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.95

25.1

24.75

22.18

Operating profit

12.32

15.78

15.18

17.79

OPM

4.59

4.85

4.41

4.83

Depreciation

-3.59

-4.45

-4.58

-6.02

Interest expense

-5.39

-7.66

-8.07

-8.4

Other income

0.66

1.11

2.42

1.55

Profit before tax

4

4.77

4.95

4.92

Taxes

-1.09

-1.21

-1.81

-1.86

Tax rate

-27.39

-25.35

-36.67

-37.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.9

3.56

3.13

3.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.9

3.56

3.13

3.06

yoy growth (%)

-18.52

13.7

2.45

-18.06

NPM

1.08

1.09

0.91

0.83

Anjani Synth. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Synthetics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.