|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
268.37
325.17
343.8
368.24
yoy growth (%)
-17.46
-5.41
-6.63
-6.86
Raw materials
-177.94
-218.7
-235.97
-263.62
As % of sales
66.3
67.25
68.63
71.58
Employee costs
-8.43
-9.04
-7.51
-5.13
As % of sales
3.14
2.78
2.18
1.39
Other costs
-69.66
-81.63
-85.12
-81.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.95
25.1
24.75
22.18
Operating profit
12.32
15.78
15.18
17.79
OPM
4.59
4.85
4.41
4.83
Depreciation
-3.59
-4.45
-4.58
-6.02
Interest expense
-5.39
-7.66
-8.07
-8.4
Other income
0.66
1.11
2.42
1.55
Profit before tax
4
4.77
4.95
4.92
Taxes
-1.09
-1.21
-1.81
-1.86
Tax rate
-27.39
-25.35
-36.67
-37.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.9
3.56
3.13
3.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.9
3.56
3.13
3.06
yoy growth (%)
-18.52
13.7
2.45
-18.06
NPM
1.08
1.09
0.91
0.83
