SectorTextiles
Open₹48.2
Prev. Close₹48.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹48.4
Day's Low₹46.05
52 Week's High₹54.8
52 Week's Low₹34.4
Book Value₹56.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)70.06
P/E16.76
EPS2.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.75
14.75
14.75
14.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.7
64.14
60.06
54.89
Net Worth
82.45
78.89
74.81
69.64
Minority Interest
Revenue
268.37
325.17
343.8
368.24
yoy growth (%)
-17.46
-5.41
-6.63
-6.86
Raw materials
-177.94
-218.7
-235.97
-263.62
As % of sales
66.3
67.25
68.63
71.58
Employee costs
-8.43
-9.04
-7.51
-5.13
Profit before tax
4
4.77
4.95
4.92
Depreciation
-3.59
-4.45
-4.58
-6.02
Tax paid
-1.09
-1.21
-1.81
-1.86
Working capital
11.94
-20.78
5.45
-3.25
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.46
-5.41
-6.63
-6.86
Op profit growth
-21.88
3.91
-14.66
-7.32
EBIT growth
-24.45
-4.55
-2.24
-13.07
Net profit growth
-18.52
13.7
2.45
-18.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vasudev S Agarwal
Executive Director
Sanjay Goverdhan Sharma
Independent Director
Alpesh Fatehsingh Purohit
Independent Director
Kuldeep Shah
Independent Director
Ruchi Prabodhchandra Halakhandi
Independent Director
Ishali Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anjali Barot
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anjani Synthetics Ltd
Summary
Anjani Synthetics Limited established its operation in 1984 at Ahmedabad to produce world class textiles, made up and home textiles for international market and since then, has earned name in the market for quality products. The Company strength lies in exceptional management team, trained and dedicated work force with continuous upgrading human resources skill. Presently, the Company is into the Textile activities i.e. cloth processing. The portfolio of the Company include bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains, flannel and seer suckers. It has become textile processing company in manufacturing a technical capability as deep as found in industry. Sophisticated pre-processing and dyeing range through efficient Continuous Bleaching Range, Mercerising, high temperature Jig Dyeing, Jet Dyeing.Apart from this, the Company is able to use Direct, Disperse, Reactive, Sulphur and Acid dyes to create desired textile finishes. Finest printed fabrics through contemporary printing technologies comprise Digital Printing, Rotary Printing, Flatbed Printing and the latest range of post printing machineries. Speciality Finishes include Sanfronizing for shrinkage control, Calendaring for softness and lustre, Carbon Brushing for suede, Bio-Polishing for pilling prevention.In 2022-23, economic slowdown has hit the Company hard in terms of business volumes and as a result its divisions have witnessed considerable reduction in production and sales volumes. At the same time, Compa
The Anjani Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anjani Synthetics Ltd is ₹70.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anjani Synthetics Ltd is 16.76 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anjani Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anjani Synthetics Ltd is ₹34.4 and ₹54.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anjani Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.91%, 3 Years at 10.70%, 1 Year at 34.97%, 6 Month at 11.84%, 3 Month at 15.10% and 1 Month at -4.56%.
