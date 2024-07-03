iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anjani Synthetics Ltd Share Price

47.5
(-1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.2
  • Day's High48.4
  • 52 Wk High54.8
  • Prev. Close48.09
  • Day's Low46.05
  • 52 Wk Low 34.4
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E16.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.97
  • EPS2.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)70.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Anjani Synthetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

48.2

Prev. Close

48.09

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

48.4

Day's Low

46.05

52 Week's High

54.8

52 Week's Low

34.4

Book Value

56.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

70.06

P/E

16.76

EPS

2.87

Divi. Yield

0

Anjani Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Anjani Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Anjani Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.83%

Non-Promoter- 26.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Anjani Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.75

14.75

14.75

14.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

67.7

64.14

60.06

54.89

Net Worth

82.45

78.89

74.81

69.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

268.37

325.17

343.8

368.24

yoy growth (%)

-17.46

-5.41

-6.63

-6.86

Raw materials

-177.94

-218.7

-235.97

-263.62

As % of sales

66.3

67.25

68.63

71.58

Employee costs

-8.43

-9.04

-7.51

-5.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4

4.77

4.95

4.92

Depreciation

-3.59

-4.45

-4.58

-6.02

Tax paid

-1.09

-1.21

-1.81

-1.86

Working capital

11.94

-20.78

5.45

-3.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.46

-5.41

-6.63

-6.86

Op profit growth

-21.88

3.91

-14.66

-7.32

EBIT growth

-24.45

-4.55

-2.24

-13.07

Net profit growth

-18.52

13.7

2.45

-18.06

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Anjani Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anjani Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vasudev S Agarwal

Executive Director

Sanjay Goverdhan Sharma

Independent Director

Alpesh Fatehsingh Purohit

Independent Director

Kuldeep Shah

Independent Director

Ruchi Prabodhchandra Halakhandi

Independent Director

Ishali Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anjali Barot

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anjani Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Anjani Synthetics Limited established its operation in 1984 at Ahmedabad to produce world class textiles, made up and home textiles for international market and since then, has earned name in the market for quality products. The Company strength lies in exceptional management team, trained and dedicated work force with continuous upgrading human resources skill. Presently, the Company is into the Textile activities i.e. cloth processing. The portfolio of the Company include bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains, flannel and seer suckers. It has become textile processing company in manufacturing a technical capability as deep as found in industry. Sophisticated pre-processing and dyeing range through efficient Continuous Bleaching Range, Mercerising, high temperature Jig Dyeing, Jet Dyeing.Apart from this, the Company is able to use Direct, Disperse, Reactive, Sulphur and Acid dyes to create desired textile finishes. Finest printed fabrics through contemporary printing technologies comprise Digital Printing, Rotary Printing, Flatbed Printing and the latest range of post printing machineries. Speciality Finishes include Sanfronizing for shrinkage control, Calendaring for softness and lustre, Carbon Brushing for suede, Bio-Polishing for pilling prevention.In 2022-23, economic slowdown has hit the Company hard in terms of business volumes and as a result its divisions have witnessed considerable reduction in production and sales volumes. At the same time, Compa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Anjani Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Anjani Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anjani Synthetics Ltd is ₹70.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anjani Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anjani Synthetics Ltd is 16.76 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anjani Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anjani Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anjani Synthetics Ltd is ₹34.4 and ₹54.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anjani Synthetics Ltd?

Anjani Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.91%, 3 Years at 10.70%, 1 Year at 34.97%, 6 Month at 11.84%, 3 Month at 15.10% and 1 Month at -4.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anjani Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anjani Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Synthetics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.