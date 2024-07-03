Summary

Anjani Synthetics Limited established its operation in 1984 at Ahmedabad to produce world class textiles, made up and home textiles for international market and since then, has earned name in the market for quality products. The Company strength lies in exceptional management team, trained and dedicated work force with continuous upgrading human resources skill. Presently, the Company is into the Textile activities i.e. cloth processing. The portfolio of the Company include bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains, flannel and seer suckers. It has become textile processing company in manufacturing a technical capability as deep as found in industry. Sophisticated pre-processing and dyeing range through efficient Continuous Bleaching Range, Mercerising, high temperature Jig Dyeing, Jet Dyeing.Apart from this, the Company is able to use Direct, Disperse, Reactive, Sulphur and Acid dyes to create desired textile finishes. Finest printed fabrics through contemporary printing technologies comprise Digital Printing, Rotary Printing, Flatbed Printing and the latest range of post printing machineries. Speciality Finishes include Sanfronizing for shrinkage control, Calendaring for softness and lustre, Carbon Brushing for suede, Bio-Polishing for pilling prevention.In 2022-23, economic slowdown has hit the Company hard in terms of business volumes and as a result its divisions have witnessed considerable reduction in production and sales volumes. At the same time, Compa

Read More