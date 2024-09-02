|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|9 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting Book closure as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 for 40th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024) We are filing revised corporate announcement for book closure as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for 40th Annual general meeting, due to typographical error (Mentioned 18th August instead of 18th September). Hence, Request you to please take this on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)
