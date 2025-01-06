iifl-logo-icon 1
Anjani Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.5
(-1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Synthetics Ltd

Anjani Synth. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4

4.77

4.95

4.92

Depreciation

-3.59

-4.45

-4.58

-6.02

Tax paid

-1.09

-1.21

-1.81

-1.86

Working capital

11.94

-20.78

5.45

-3.25

Other operating items

Operating

11.25

-21.66

4.01

-6.21

Capital expenditure

-0.39

3.14

-1.73

0.59

Free cash flow

10.86

-18.52

2.27

-5.62

Equity raised

103.48

92.39

80.27

63.87

Investing

0.64

2.29

0.93

0

Financing

19.26

-19.94

14.98

13.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

134.24

56.21

98.45

71.32

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Synthetics Ltd

