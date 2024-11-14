Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ANJANI SYNTHETICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

ANJANI SYNTHETICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

ANJANI SYNTHETICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 04.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company in order the transact the following business: 1. To consider Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To appoint M/s Mukesh H. Shah & Co. as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25. 3. To appoint M/s. ACM & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman; 1. Considered, Approved and taken on records the Audited Financial Results and Independent Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities along with the Cash flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 3. Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. 4. Appointed M/s Mukesh H. Shah & Co. as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25. (Brief Profile Attached) 5. Appointed M/s. ACM & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (Brief Profile Attached) 6. Approved the appointment of Mrs. Anjali Vipulbhai Barot as the Whole Time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 30th May, 2024. Brief profile of the Company Secretary is enclosed as Annexure 1. Read less.. Revised outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e Thursday 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) With regard to above and in compliance with Regulation 33 read with regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith newspaper extract of standalone audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, published on 31st May, 2024 in English newspaper Free Press Gujarat and vernacular newspaper Lokmitra as approved in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 30th May, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, 08th April, 2024, has considered and approved:- 1. Purchase of equity shares of Parth International Private Limited under a sale agreement with its existing shareholders; 2.To take the note of Resignation of Mrs. Niki Sourabh Patwari from the post of CS; 3.All other matters as per agenda circulated.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024