Anuh Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.06
25.06
25.06
25.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
266.16
216.17
188.72
165.59
Net Worth
291.22
241.23
213.78
190.65
Minority Interest
Debt
2.69
0.91
4.22
13.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
2
2
Total Liabilities
293.91
242.14
220
206.33
Fixed Assets
49.4
52.81
61.52
71.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
96.77
90.83
42.68
31.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0.77
1.95
0.98
Networking Capital
137.65
91.07
97.89
82.45
Inventories
75.4
72.64
79.92
81.43
Inventory Days
68.8
Sundry Debtors
189.95
171.23
135.71
106.86
Debtor Days
90.29
Other Current Assets
24.07
10.05
11.39
21.46
Sundry Creditors
-140.74
-152.9
-121.66
-120.84
Creditor Days
102.1
Other Current Liabilities
-11.03
-9.95
-7.47
-6.45
Cash
9.67
6.65
15.95
20.09
Total Assets
293.91
242.13
219.99
206.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.