SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹229.6
Prev. Close₹226.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹81.26
Day's High₹229.6
Day's Low₹218.4
52 Week's High₹245.7
52 Week's Low₹208.16
Book Value₹63.01
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,105.97
P/E19.24
EPS11.78
Divi. Yield1.1
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.06
25.06
25.06
25.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
266.16
216.17
188.72
165.59
Net Worth
291.22
241.23
213.78
190.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
431.96
306.95
238.07
206.14
yoy growth (%)
40.72
28.93
15.48
-36.8
Raw materials
-329.79
-230.16
-180.79
-150.61
As % of sales
76.34
74.98
75.93
73.06
Employee costs
-14.29
-13.36
-9
-7.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.55
19.15
23.41
27.58
Depreciation
-15.07
-7.03
-1.83
-1.96
Tax paid
-10.11
-4.85
-6.9
-7.53
Working capital
61.47
-22.96
11.14
-7.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.72
28.93
15.48
-36.8
Op profit growth
95.81
27.2
-18.66
-40.08
EBIT growth
100.75
-14.96
-15.1
-27.25
Net profit growth
98.78
-13.36
-17.64
-22.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Bipin N Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bharat N Shah
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arun L Todarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Samir J Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ketan L Shah
Joint Managing Director
Ritesh B Shah
Joint Managing Director
Vivek B Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mita Dixit
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Harmanbhai Tulsibhai Patel
Independent Director
Pradeep Thakur
Independent Director
Siddharth Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gaurav Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manan Jayesh Vadhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anuh Pharma Ltd
Summary
Anuh Pharma Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Bulk drugs and chemicals Their products are antibiotics, erythromycin salts, chloramphenicol and other chemicals. The company is part of the SK Group.Anuh Pharma Ltd was incorporated on February 19, 1960. The company is well positioned to service their existing and potential markets through their manufacturing operations at Tarapur in Maharashtra. All the facilities are built and operated according to cGMP. They also received plant approvals from several MNCs.The business headquarters of the firm is located in the commercial capital of India, Mumbai. The company is a recognized export house and exports their products to Mexico, Brazil, Iran, Bangladesh, Colombia, Germany, Africa, Singapore and several other countries.During the year 2006-07, the company commissioned the new plant with all latest modern techniques and facilities. Thus, the production capacity of Antibiotics increased from 400,000 Kg to 600,000 Kg.During the year 2008-09, the company completed the on-going expansion of their plant, thus they increased the installed capacity by 150 MT per annum. In September 2008, they expanded unit started commercial production.In January 2010, the company received approval for their product Erythromycin E.P. from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM). This approval paves the way f
Read More
The Anuh Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹220.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anuh Pharma Ltd is ₹1105.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anuh Pharma Ltd is 19.24 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anuh Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anuh Pharma Ltd is ₹208.16 and ₹245.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anuh Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 1.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.