Summary

Anuh Pharma Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Bulk drugs and chemicals Their products are antibiotics, erythromycin salts, chloramphenicol and other chemicals. The company is part of the SK Group.Anuh Pharma Ltd was incorporated on February 19, 1960. The company is well positioned to service their existing and potential markets through their manufacturing operations at Tarapur in Maharashtra. All the facilities are built and operated according to cGMP. They also received plant approvals from several MNCs.The business headquarters of the firm is located in the commercial capital of India, Mumbai. The company is a recognized export house and exports their products to Mexico, Brazil, Iran, Bangladesh, Colombia, Germany, Africa, Singapore and several other countries.During the year 2006-07, the company commissioned the new plant with all latest modern techniques and facilities. Thus, the production capacity of Antibiotics increased from 400,000 Kg to 600,000 Kg.During the year 2008-09, the company completed the on-going expansion of their plant, thus they increased the installed capacity by 150 MT per annum. In September 2008, they expanded unit started commercial production.In January 2010, the company received approval for their product Erythromycin E.P. from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM). This approval paves the way f

Read More