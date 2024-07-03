iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anuh Pharma Ltd Share Price

220.7
(-2.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open229.6
  • Day's High229.6
  • 52 Wk High245.7
  • Prev. Close226.21
  • Day's Low218.4
  • 52 Wk Low 208.16
  • Turnover (lac)81.26
  • P/E19.24
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value63.01
  • EPS11.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,105.97
  • Div. Yield1.1
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Anuh Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

229.6

Prev. Close

226.21

Turnover(Lac.)

81.26

Day's High

229.6

Day's Low

218.4

52 Week's High

245.7

52 Week's Low

208.16

Book Value

63.01

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,105.97

P/E

19.24

EPS

11.78

Divi. Yield

1.1

Anuh Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

Anuh Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Anuh Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:02 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.01%

Indian: 69.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 30.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Anuh Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.06

25.06

25.06

25.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

266.16

216.17

188.72

165.59

Net Worth

291.22

241.23

213.78

190.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

431.96

306.95

238.07

206.14

yoy growth (%)

40.72

28.93

15.48

-36.8

Raw materials

-329.79

-230.16

-180.79

-150.61

As % of sales

76.34

74.98

75.93

73.06

Employee costs

-14.29

-13.36

-9

-7.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.55

19.15

23.41

27.58

Depreciation

-15.07

-7.03

-1.83

-1.96

Tax paid

-10.11

-4.85

-6.9

-7.53

Working capital

61.47

-22.96

11.14

-7.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.72

28.93

15.48

-36.8

Op profit growth

95.81

27.2

-18.66

-40.08

EBIT growth

100.75

-14.96

-15.1

-27.25

Net profit growth

98.78

-13.36

-17.64

-22.29

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Anuh Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anuh Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Bipin N Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bharat N Shah

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arun L Todarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Samir J Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ketan L Shah

Joint Managing Director

Ritesh B Shah

Joint Managing Director

Vivek B Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mita Dixit

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Harmanbhai Tulsibhai Patel

Independent Director

Pradeep Thakur

Independent Director

Siddharth Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gaurav Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manan Jayesh Vadhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anuh Pharma Ltd

Summary

Anuh Pharma Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Bulk drugs and chemicals Their products are antibiotics, erythromycin salts, chloramphenicol and other chemicals. The company is part of the SK Group.Anuh Pharma Ltd was incorporated on February 19, 1960. The company is well positioned to service their existing and potential markets through their manufacturing operations at Tarapur in Maharashtra. All the facilities are built and operated according to cGMP. They also received plant approvals from several MNCs.The business headquarters of the firm is located in the commercial capital of India, Mumbai. The company is a recognized export house and exports their products to Mexico, Brazil, Iran, Bangladesh, Colombia, Germany, Africa, Singapore and several other countries.During the year 2006-07, the company commissioned the new plant with all latest modern techniques and facilities. Thus, the production capacity of Antibiotics increased from 400,000 Kg to 600,000 Kg.During the year 2008-09, the company completed the on-going expansion of their plant, thus they increased the installed capacity by 150 MT per annum. In September 2008, they expanded unit started commercial production.In January 2010, the company received approval for their product Erythromycin E.P. from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM). This approval paves the way f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Anuh Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Anuh Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹220.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anuh Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anuh Pharma Ltd is ₹1105.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anuh Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anuh Pharma Ltd is 19.24 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anuh Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anuh Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anuh Pharma Ltd is ₹208.16 and ₹245.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anuh Pharma Ltd?

Anuh Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 1.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anuh Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anuh Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.92 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 30.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Anuh Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.