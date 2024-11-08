iifl-logo-icon 1
Anuh Pharma Ltd Board Meeting

205.44
(-2.31%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Anuh Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and approving the revised Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) at Workplace as per The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and; Redressal) Act, 2013 (Act). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ANUH PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
ANUH PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. TO consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2024, recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year, 2023-24 and Fixation the date of AGM pf the Company. Results for Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting4 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the following agendas: 1. Appointment of Mr. Manan Jayesh Vadhan as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 04th April, 2024. 2. Approval on investment in Huoban Energy 5 Private Limited (SPV) for Solar Project, under group captive model under open access Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.04.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
ANUH PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

