Anuh Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

214.6
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Anuh Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.55

19.15

23.41

27.58

Depreciation

-15.07

-7.03

-1.83

-1.96

Tax paid

-10.11

-4.85

-6.9

-7.53

Working capital

61.47

-22.96

11.14

-7.43

Other operating items

Operating

74.83

-15.68

25.82

10.65

Capital expenditure

1.55

75.9

1.2

-14.14

Free cash flow

76.38

60.21

27.02

-3.48

Equity raised

299.36

279.35

255.48

220.98

Investing

-48.17

13.3

-4.13

27.42

Financing

-30.29

42.71

2.44

-2.11

Dividends paid

0

6.89

6.89

6.26

Net in cash

297.28

402.46

287.7

249.07

