Anuh Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.55
19.15
23.41
27.58
Depreciation
-15.07
-7.03
-1.83
-1.96
Tax paid
-10.11
-4.85
-6.9
-7.53
Working capital
61.47
-22.96
11.14
-7.43
Other operating items
Operating
74.83
-15.68
25.82
10.65
Capital expenditure
1.55
75.9
1.2
-14.14
Free cash flow
76.38
60.21
27.02
-3.48
Equity raised
299.36
279.35
255.48
220.98
Investing
-48.17
13.3
-4.13
27.42
Financing
-30.29
42.71
2.44
-2.11
Dividends paid
0
6.89
6.89
6.26
Net in cash
297.28
402.46
287.7
249.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.