Anuh Pharma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

224.45
(4.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

431.96

306.95

238.07

206.14

yoy growth (%)

40.72

28.93

15.48

-36.8

Raw materials

-329.79

-230.16

-180.79

-150.61

As % of sales

76.34

74.98

75.93

73.06

Employee costs

-14.29

-13.36

-9

-7.21

As % of sales

3.3

4.35

3.78

3.5

Other costs

-43.28

-40.66

-30.38

-26.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.02

13.24

12.76

12.76

Operating profit

44.58

22.76

17.89

22

OPM

10.32

7.41

7.51

10.67

Depreciation

-15.07

-7.03

-1.83

-1.96

Interest expense

-1.49

-0.79

-0.04

-0.04

Other income

10.53

4.21

7.38

7.59

Profit before tax

38.55

19.15

23.41

27.58

Taxes

-10.11

-4.85

-6.9

-7.53

Tax rate

-26.23

-25.32

-29.48

-27.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.43

14.3

16.51

20.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

28.43

14.3

16.51

20.05

yoy growth (%)

98.78

-13.36

-17.64

-22.29

NPM

6.58

4.66

6.93

9.72

