|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
431.96
306.95
238.07
206.14
yoy growth (%)
40.72
28.93
15.48
-36.8
Raw materials
-329.79
-230.16
-180.79
-150.61
As % of sales
76.34
74.98
75.93
73.06
Employee costs
-14.29
-13.36
-9
-7.21
As % of sales
3.3
4.35
3.78
3.5
Other costs
-43.28
-40.66
-30.38
-26.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.02
13.24
12.76
12.76
Operating profit
44.58
22.76
17.89
22
OPM
10.32
7.41
7.51
10.67
Depreciation
-15.07
-7.03
-1.83
-1.96
Interest expense
-1.49
-0.79
-0.04
-0.04
Other income
10.53
4.21
7.38
7.59
Profit before tax
38.55
19.15
23.41
27.58
Taxes
-10.11
-4.85
-6.9
-7.53
Tax rate
-26.23
-25.32
-29.48
-27.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.43
14.3
16.51
20.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
28.43
14.3
16.51
20.05
yoy growth (%)
98.78
-13.36
-17.64
-22.29
NPM
6.58
4.66
6.93
9.72
