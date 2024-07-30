The Board Recommended the payment of dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 50%) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company; The Record date for the Dividend and Annual General Meeting is fixed and the same is enclosed herewith Further, the company has fixed the record date i.e. Friday, 16th August, 2024 for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of final dividend for F.Y. 2023-2024, if approved by the members of the Company and to cast their votes by remote e-voting facility or at the Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)