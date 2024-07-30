|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|2.5
|50
|Final
|The Board Recommended the payment of dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 50%) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company; The Record date for the Dividend and Annual General Meeting is fixed and the same is enclosed herewith Further, the company has fixed the record date i.e. Friday, 16th August, 2024 for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of final dividend for F.Y. 2023-2024, if approved by the members of the Company and to cast their votes by remote e-voting facility or at the Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.