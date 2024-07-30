Annual General meeting will be held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024; The Record date for the Dividend and Annual General Meeting is fixed and the same is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Outcome for the 64th Annual General Meeting of Anuh Pharma Limited held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) Submission of Voting Results under Regulation 44 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024)