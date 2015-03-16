Anus Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
24.45
24.45
24.15
12.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.97
137.53
136.88
133.83
Net Worth
165.42
161.98
161.03
145.91
Minority Interest
Debt
130.85
96.68
81.17
40.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.28
7.82
5.1
4.28
Total Liabilities
305.55
266.48
247.3
190.83
Fixed Assets
128.85
115.8
81.22
43.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
2.69
2.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.88
8.88
0
0
Networking Capital
164.25
134.99
158.86
140.94
Inventories
66.4
69.19
74.5
70.25
Inventory Days
90.41
92.62
Sundry Debtors
83.36
55.17
67.01
62.01
Debtor Days
113.51
73.85
Other Current Assets
51.79
43.86
51.87
42.07
Sundry Creditors
-5.99
-6.43
-25.96
-22.29
Creditor Days
8.15
8.6
Other Current Liabilities
-31.31
-26.8
-8.56
-11.1
Cash
3.56
6.8
4.53
3.57
Total Assets
305.55
266.48
247.3
190.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.