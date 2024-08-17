iifl-logo-icon 1
Anus Laboratories Ltd Share Price

0.24
(0.00%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Anus Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

0.23

Prev. Close

0.24

Turnover(Lac.)

0.54

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.23

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.3

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Anus Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Anus Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Anus Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:22 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.80%

Institutions: 0.79%

Non-Institutions: 59.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anus Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

24.45

24.45

24.15

12.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

140.97

137.53

136.88

133.83

Net Worth

165.42

161.98

161.03

145.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

268.04

272.66

yoy growth (%)

-1.69

Raw materials

-179.16

-180.06

As % of sales

66.84

66.03

Employee costs

-11.99

-10.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

6.9

25.15

Depreciation

-7.67

-4.45

Tax paid

-2.9

-7.85

Working capital

19.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.69

Op profit growth

-14.22

EBIT growth

-22.21

Net profit growth

-73.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008

Gross Sales

168.3

Excise Duty

16.94

Net Sales

151.36

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

3.02

Anus Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anus Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K Hari Babu

Whole-time Director

M S S V Satyanarayana

Company Secretary

Vidya Sagar Soma

Director

A Siva Rami Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anus Laboratories Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated in the year 1996 for manufacture of Bulk Active Pharma Ingredients and Intermediates for drug molecules and was promoted by Mr. K. Hari Babu. Mr. N.S. Walimbe joined as co-promoter in the year 1997.The Company was not having its own manufacturing facilities initially and utilized premises and production facilities of Dr. Curies Labs Limited for a period of two years till 1998 under leave and license agreement, which terminated in September, 1998. At this facility the Company has manufactured 2,4 Dichloro 5 Fluoro Acetophenone (DCFA) a drug intermediate for manufacture of Quinolones, which has supplied to Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Limited.The company has engaged in manufacture of Basic & Advanced Intermediates and fine chemicals and are presently having manufacturing facilities for key intermediates like 2,4-Dichloro-5-Fluoro Acetophenone (DCFA) (an intermediate for synthesizing quinolone antibiotics like ciprofloxacin); Chlorohexanone (key intermediate in the manufacture of cardio vascular medicine) and Methyl-4 (4-Chloro 1 oxo butane) a, a Di-Methyl Acetate (an intermediate in the manufacture of Fexofenadine an anti allergic drug). In July 14, 1998, The company entered an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) and Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC) to purchase land, buildings and plant & machinery of M/s Jay Organics Limited situated at Survey No. 17, Chilakamarri Villag
