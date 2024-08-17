SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹0.23
Prev. Close₹0.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.23
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.3
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
24.45
24.45
24.15
12.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.97
137.53
136.88
133.83
Net Worth
165.42
161.98
161.03
145.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
268.04
272.66
yoy growth (%)
-1.69
Raw materials
-179.16
-180.06
As % of sales
66.84
66.03
Employee costs
-11.99
-10.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
6.9
25.15
Depreciation
-7.67
-4.45
Tax paid
-2.9
-7.85
Working capital
19.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.69
Op profit growth
-14.22
EBIT growth
-22.21
Net profit growth
-73.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
168.3
Excise Duty
16.94
Net Sales
151.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
3.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K Hari Babu
Whole-time Director
M S S V Satyanarayana
Company Secretary
Vidya Sagar Soma
Director
A Siva Rami Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anus Laboratories Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated in the year 1996 for manufacture of Bulk Active Pharma Ingredients and Intermediates for drug molecules and was promoted by Mr. K. Hari Babu. Mr. N.S. Walimbe joined as co-promoter in the year 1997.The Company was not having its own manufacturing facilities initially and utilized premises and production facilities of Dr. Curies Labs Limited for a period of two years till 1998 under leave and license agreement, which terminated in September, 1998. At this facility the Company has manufactured 2,4 Dichloro 5 Fluoro Acetophenone (DCFA) a drug intermediate for manufacture of Quinolones, which has supplied to Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Limited.The company has engaged in manufacture of Basic & Advanced Intermediates and fine chemicals and are presently having manufacturing facilities for key intermediates like 2,4-Dichloro-5-Fluoro Acetophenone (DCFA) (an intermediate for synthesizing quinolone antibiotics like ciprofloxacin); Chlorohexanone (key intermediate in the manufacture of cardio vascular medicine) and Methyl-4 (4-Chloro 1 oxo butane) a, a Di-Methyl Acetate (an intermediate in the manufacture of Fexofenadine an anti allergic drug). In July 14, 1998, The company entered an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) and Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC) to purchase land, buildings and plant & machinery of M/s Jay Organics Limited situated at Survey No. 17, Chilakamarri Villag
Read More
