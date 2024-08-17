Summary

The Company was incorporated in the year 1996 for manufacture of Bulk Active Pharma Ingredients and Intermediates for drug molecules and was promoted by Mr. K. Hari Babu. Mr. N.S. Walimbe joined as co-promoter in the year 1997.The Company was not having its own manufacturing facilities initially and utilized premises and production facilities of Dr. Curies Labs Limited for a period of two years till 1998 under leave and license agreement, which terminated in September, 1998. At this facility the Company has manufactured 2,4 Dichloro 5 Fluoro Acetophenone (DCFA) a drug intermediate for manufacture of Quinolones, which has supplied to Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Limited.The company has engaged in manufacture of Basic & Advanced Intermediates and fine chemicals and are presently having manufacturing facilities for key intermediates like 2,4-Dichloro-5-Fluoro Acetophenone (DCFA) (an intermediate for synthesizing quinolone antibiotics like ciprofloxacin); Chlorohexanone (key intermediate in the manufacture of cardio vascular medicine) and Methyl-4 (4-Chloro 1 oxo butane) a, a Di-Methyl Acetate (an intermediate in the manufacture of Fexofenadine an anti allergic drug). In July 14, 1998, The company entered an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) and Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC) to purchase land, buildings and plant & machinery of M/s Jay Organics Limited situated at Survey No. 17, Chilakamarri Villag

