Anus Laboratories Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated in the year 1996 for manufacture of Bulk Active Pharma Ingredients and Intermediates for drug molecules and was promoted by Mr. K. Hari Babu. Mr. N.S. Walimbe joined as co-promoter in the year 1997.The Company was not having its own manufacturing facilities initially and utilized premises and production facilities of Dr. Curies Labs Limited for a period of two years till 1998 under leave and license agreement, which terminated in September, 1998. At this facility the Company has manufactured 2,4 Dichloro 5 Fluoro Acetophenone (DCFA) a drug intermediate for manufacture of Quinolones, which has supplied to Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Limited.The company has engaged in manufacture of Basic & Advanced Intermediates and fine chemicals and are presently having manufacturing facilities for key intermediates like 2,4-Dichloro-5-Fluoro Acetophenone (DCFA) (an intermediate for synthesizing quinolone antibiotics like ciprofloxacin); Chlorohexanone (key intermediate in the manufacture of cardio vascular medicine) and Methyl-4 (4-Chloro 1 oxo butane) a, a Di-Methyl Acetate (an intermediate in the manufacture of Fexofenadine an anti allergic drug). In July 14, 1998, The company entered an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) and Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC) to purchase land, buildings and plant & machinery of M/s Jay Organics Limited situated at Survey No. 17, Chilakamarri Village, Shadnagar, Mahboobnagar District, Andhra Pradesh under Section 29 of the SFC Act, 1952. M/s Jay Organics Limited had defaulted in payment of loans to its lenders / these Corporations. The company has acquired the entire assets for a total consideration of Rs. 40.40 lakhs. On acquisition of these facilities, the company has started own manufacturing facilities.The Company had started export of their products in the year 2002 to Israel followed by exports to other countries like Italy, Japan, France, USA and Singapore.The company has entered into contracts in 2004 with Nitya Laboratories Limited for conversion jobs for manufacture of Sodium Methoxide or Sodium Methylate Solution & Powder and CIS (+) Hydroxy Lactum.The Company has received ISO 9001:2000 Certificate of Assessment by AQA International LLC with a scope of design development, manufacture and supply of organic and inorganic intermediates which is valid till December 30, 2008.