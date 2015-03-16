Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
39.3%
40.93%
44%
46.47%
47.97%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.79%
0.79%
0.79%
0.79%
0.79%
Non-Institutions
59.9%
58.26%
55.19%
52.73%
51.23%
Total Non-Promoter
60.69%
59.06%
55.99%
53.52%
52.02%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
