Anus Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
168.3
Excise Duty
16.94
Net Sales
151.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
3.02
Total Income
154.39
Total Expenditure
116.75
PBIDT
37.65
Interest
8.34
PBDT
29.3
Depreciation
1.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
9.81
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
18.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
8.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.87
PBDTM(%)
19.36
PATM(%)
11.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.