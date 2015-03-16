iifl-logo-icon 1
Anus Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.24
(0.00%)
Mar 16, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

268.04

272.66

yoy growth (%)

-1.69

Raw materials

-179.16

-180.06

As % of sales

66.84

66.03

Employee costs

-11.99

-10.29

As % of sales

4.47

3.77

Other costs

-37.32

-36.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.92

13.27

Operating profit

39.55

46.11

OPM

14.75

16.91

Depreciation

-7.67

-4.45

Interest expense

-25.54

-16.56

Other income

0.57

0.05

Profit before tax

6.9

25.15

Taxes

-2.9

-7.85

Tax rate

-42.08

-31.23

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

4

17.29

Exceptional items

-0.56

-4.1

Net profit

3.43

13.19

yoy growth (%)

-73.92

NPM

1.28

4.83

