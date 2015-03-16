Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
268.04
272.66
yoy growth (%)
-1.69
Raw materials
-179.16
-180.06
As % of sales
66.84
66.03
Employee costs
-11.99
-10.29
As % of sales
4.47
3.77
Other costs
-37.32
-36.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.92
13.27
Operating profit
39.55
46.11
OPM
14.75
16.91
Depreciation
-7.67
-4.45
Interest expense
-25.54
-16.56
Other income
0.57
0.05
Profit before tax
6.9
25.15
Taxes
-2.9
-7.85
Tax rate
-42.08
-31.23
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
4
17.29
Exceptional items
-0.56
-4.1
Net profit
3.43
13.19
yoy growth (%)
-73.92
NPM
1.28
4.83
