Anus Laboratories Ltd Share Price directors Report
ANUS LABORATORIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 16th Annual Report together
with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March
31, 2012 and the Auditors Report thereon.
Financial results Rs. Million
2011-12 2010-11
Income from operations 2799.28 2908.24
Excise duty (118.86) (181.59)
Other income 5.76 0.59
Total Income 2686.18 2727.24
Expenditure (before finance
costs and depreciation) 2302.88 2282.43
Profit before finance costs
and depreciation and tax 383.30 444.81
Finance costs 255.43 165.62
Profit before depreciation and tax 127.87 279.19
Depreciation 58.79 27.64
Profit before tax 69.08 251.55
Provision for taxation 29.07 78.58
Profit after tax 40.01 172.97
Income tax - Prior period (5.62) (41.07)
Add: Balance brought forward
from previous year 414.39 317.08
Appropriations 448.78 448.98
Transfer to general reserve - 34.59
Balance carried to Balance Sheet 448.78 414.39
Review of operations
The year under review was critical for your Company in view of the severe
liquidity constraints faced resulting from aggressive expansion in the last
two years; PCB cap on the production capacities; delay in stabilising the
operations at Unit 3; non-commencement of operations at Unit 4 and unrest
due to agitations in the State. All these factors have contributed to
mismatch of cash flows, which in turn resulted in defaults to various
stakeholders.
During the year, the material consumption as a percentage of income at
Rs.1767.48 million constituted 66.40% of income, while it was lower at
64.23% in 2010-11. With marginal increases in manufacturing and employee
costs, the operating margin was lower at 14.40% as against 17.17% reported
in the previous year. Hence, the operating profit was lower at Rs.383.30
million as against Rs.444.81 million in the previous year.
Further, the year witnessed inflationary pressures which impacted raw
material prices, all of which could not be passed on to the customers. The
tight money policy followed by the central bank, tended to firm up the
interest rates affecting finance costs. Your Company incurred finance costs
of Rs.255.43 million, approximately 54% higher than the previous year. The
impact of the prevailing external challenging conditions did impact your
Companys business, and despite being productivity oriented and raising the
level of cost consciousness, the profit after tax was Rs.34.39 million for
the year, lower than Rs.131.90 million reported in 2010-11.
Sale of Unit 2
Your Company has taken systemic initiative to set right the tight cash flow
situation by deciding to dispose of Unit 2 situated at Pashamylaram, Medak
Dist, Andhra Pradesh. A postal ballot process has already been initiated in
this regard for the approval of the Members and the result will be
announced on August 31, 2012. With the funds realised from sale of Unit 2,
your Company expects to ease the tight cash flow situation and meet the
various commitments to stakeholders and scale up the production in the
remaining two units. Your Company has drawn a multipronged action plan to
tackle the PCB issue and is confident of resolving the same at the
earliest.
The proceeds of sale shall be utilised to reduce debt burden; bring idle
assets to operation; and improve liquidity. These measures are expected to
make up for the loss of revenue by sale of Unit 2 through higher capacity
utilisation.
Dividend
In order to conserve resources, your Board has decided not to recommend
dividend for the financial year 2011-12.
Exports
In 2011-12, your Company has achieved an export turnover of Rs.132.41
million. Your Company is trying to consolidate its presence in global
markets, while efforts to widen the depth and penetration of the existing
markets are being taken up and new markets are being explored.
Directors
In terms of the provisions of Sections 255 and 256 of the Companies Act,
1956, Dr. K. Rajeswara Rao will retire at the ensuing Annual General
Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. His re-
appointment is proposed in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting
of the Company.
Mr. Sundarashyam Chakravarthi and Mr. K. Ravindran Parthasarathi have
resigned from the directorship effective from August 14, 2012. The Board
placed on record its appreciation of the valuable services rendered by them
during their tenure as directors of the Company.
Cost audit
The Company has appointed Nageswera Rao & Co, Cost Accountants, Hyderabad
as the Cost Auditor of the Company for conducting cost audit for the
financial year 2011-12.
The Cost Audit Report for the financial year 2011-12 will be submitted to
the Central Government within the stipulated time.
Research & Development
The Company has incurred an expenditure of Rs.5.34 millions on R&D.
IPO update
Your Company had successfully concluded an initial public officer (IPO)
during the financial year 2008-09 to fund the project at Jawaharlal Nehru
Pharma City, Visakhapatnam to venture into the production of active
pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. Your Company has
commissioned the plant and commenced production on March 25, 2010, with
minor variation in respect of implementation of CRAM project. A brief
summary of the utilization of the IPO funds as on March 31, 2012 is given
below:
Rs. Million
Name of the project As per Actuals
prospectus
Setting up a new plant at
Vizag for manufacturing of
drug intermediates 550.90 608.72
Setting up pilot plant for
carrying out CRAM at Vizag 83.44 32.62
Long-term working capital
requirements 166.70 166.70
General corporate purpose 41.49 41.49
Issue expenses 79.66 79.66
A separate resolution is being proposed in the ensuing Annual General
Meeting under Section 61 of the Companies Act, 1956 for the approval of the
Members for the variation in the project implementation.
Corporate governance
Your Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate
governance. As required under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the
stock exchange, the Report on Corporate Governance as well as Auditors
Certificate on the Compliance of Corporate Governance are annexed.
In order to strengthen the corporate governance framework, the Ministry of
Corporate Affairs had issued a set of Voluntary Guidelines in December 2009
for adoption by companies. Your Company is already complying with various
requirements of the guidelines and has initiated appropriate action for
implementing the residual items.
Management Discussion and Analysis
A separate section titled Managements Discussion and Analysis Report
forms part of the annual report.
Directors Responsibility Statement
Pursuant to Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 with respect to
Directors Responsibility Statement, your Directors confirm that:
a. in the preparation of the accounts for the financial year ended March
31, 2012, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there
were no material departures;
b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates which are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company
for the year under review;
c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance
of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
d. the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended
March 31, 2012 on a going concern basis.
Auditors
The Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Karumanchi & Associates,
Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad retire at the conclusion of the ensuing
Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer themselves for re-
appointment. The Company has received a letter from them to the effect that
their appointment if made would be within the prescribed limits under
Section 224 (1-B) of the Companies Act, 1956.
Fixed deposits
The Company has not invited/accepted deposits from the public within the
meaning of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956.
Particulars of employees
During the year under review, the Company maintained the cordial relations
with the employees. Information pursuant to Section 217(1)(e) read with
Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors)
Rules, 1998 and forming part of report for the year ended March 31, 2012 is
furnished as an Annexure to this report.
Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings
and outgo
Particulars required under Section 217(1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with Rule 2 of the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report
of the Board of Directors) Rules are furnished in the Annexure.
Acknowledgement
Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the valuable
support and co-operation extended by IDBI Bank, SBI, Karur Vysya Bank
Limited, ING Vysya Bank, IFCI Venture Capital Funds, Andhra Pradesh State
Financial Corporation, state and central government agencies.
Your Directors also wish to place on record their sincere appreciation of
the contribution made by the employees of the Company and are thankful to
the shareholders for their continued patronage and support.
For and on behalf of the Board
K. Hari Babu
Managing Director
Place: Hyderabad
Date : August 14, 2012
Annexure to the Directors Report
Details as required under Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the
Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, read with clause (e) of sub-
section (1) of Section 217 of the Companies Act, 1956.
A. Conservation of energy: The Company is making necessary efforts for
conservation of energy.
FORM - A
Form for disclosure of particulars with respect to conservation of energy
Particulars 2011-12 2010-11
A. Power and fuel consumption
1. Electricity
a. Purchased units (Nos./Million) 8.55 8.34
Total amount (Rs. Million) 39.93 36.50
Rate/unit (Rs.) 4.67 4.37
b. Own generation
Through diesel generator
Unit (Nos./Million) 0.32 0.94
Unit per litre of oil 4.94 3.83
Cost/unit (Rs.) 8.97 10.28
2. Coal (C grade used for boiler)
Quantity (MT) 7413 10844
Total cost (Rs. Million) 35.31 33.76
Average rate (Rs.) 4723 3113
Particulars 2011-12 2010-11
3. Other/Internal generators
(Husk, biofuel briquettes, fire wood)
Quantity (MT) 7369 5370
Total cost (Rs.Million) 15.90 12.70
Average rate (Rs.) 2157 2366
B. Consumption per unit of production (Kg.)
Consumption per unit of production } As the Company uses the same
Production } manufacturing facilities for
Electricity (No. of units) } various products, it is not
Furnace oil } practicable to give consumption
Coal (Kg.) } per unit.
Husk }
FORM - B
Form for disclosure of particulars with respect to technology absorption,
Research and Development (R&D)
A. Research & Development
1. Specific areas in which R&D Development of API, intermediates
is carried out by the Company and fine chemicals
2. Benefits derived as a result Cost reduction and process
of the above R&D optimization
3. Future plan of action Development of new molecules and
invention of new compounds
4. Expenditure on R&D Rs.5.34 million
5. Total R&D expenditure as
percentage of sales 0.19%
B. Technology absorption,
adaptation and innovation
1. Efforts, in brief, made towards Process development for manufacture
technology absorption, adaptation of intermediates and APIs, whereby
and innovation achieved cost competitiveness and
process efficiencies on existing
products. Developed processes for
newer APIs and intermediates. No
technology absorption is involved.
The Company has its own DSIR
recognised R&D Centre which has
been developing and improving
processes for manufacture of
intermediates.
2. Benefits derived as a result of Processes for several new chemical
the above efforts e.g. product entities have been developed.
improvement, cost reduction, Process optimization has been
substitution etc. achieved in production, which
resulted in lower cost of
production and scaling up of
volumes.
3. In case of imported technology, There is no import of technology
(imparted during the 5 years
reckoned from the beginning of
the financial year), following
information may be furnished
a. Technology imported Nil
b. Year of import N.A.
c. Has technology been fully absorbed N.A.
d. If not fully absorbed, areas where
this has not taken place, reasons
therefore and future plans of action N.A.
C. Foreign exchange earnings and outgo Mentioned in the Notes to Accounts
Activities relating to export Ongoing initiatives are regularly
initiatives taken to increase made to explore and widen the reach
exports, development of new of the products, by regular
export markets for production interaction with customer and
and service, and export plans participation in exhibitions and
trade fairs.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry overview
A highly organized sector, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is estimated
to be worth US$ 4.5 billion, growing at about 8 to 9% annually. It ranks
very high amongst all the third world countries, in terms of technology,
quality and the vast range of medicines that are manufactured. It ranges
from simple headache pills to sophisticated antibiotics and complex cardiac
compounds with almost every type of medicine is now made in the country.
The Indian pharmaceutical industry currently tops the chart amongst Indias
science-based industries with wide ranging capabilities in the complex
filed of drug manufacture and technology.
The industry is highly fragmented with more than 20,000 registered units.
It has expanded drastically in the last two decades, with severe price
competition and government price control. The industry meets around 70% of
the countrys demand for bulk drugs, drug intermediates, pharmaceutical
formulations, chemicals, tablets, capsules, orals and injectibles. There
are approximately 250 large units and about 8000 small scale units, which
form the core of the pharmaceutical industry in India (including 5 Public
Sector Units).
Indian pharmaceutical market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% between
2011-12 and 2013-14, according to a Barclays Capital Equity Research report
on India Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals. The outlook on the Indian
pharmaceutical industry remains favourable, according to a report by ICRA
and Moodys. Domestic formulation market stood at Rs.58,300 crore (US$
10.54 billion) and has been ranked third in terms of volume and tenth in
terms of value, globally. From 2011, trends are changing. MNCs are focusing
on chronics, branded generics and launching patented products, besides
expanding their field force and focusing on tier-II as well as tier-IV
towns. Domestic market grew at 15%, while pharma multinational companies
(MNCs) revenue grew at 18.7%.
Generics will continue to dominate the market while patent-protected
products are likely to constitute 10% of the pie till 2015, according to
McKinsey report India Pharma 2015 - Unlocking the potential of Indian
Pharmaceuticals market. India tops the world in exporting generic
medicines worth US$ 11 billion. Indias exports of drugs, pharmaceutical
and fine chemicals grew by 27% to Rs.60,000 crore (US$ 10.85 billion) for
the year ended March 2012, according to data compiled by Pharmaceutical
Exports Council of India (Pharmaxcil).
India is expected to witness largest number of merger and acquisitions
(M&As) in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, according to consulting
firm Grant Thornton. A survey conducted across 100 companies has revealed
that one-fourth of the respondents were optimistic about acquisitions in
the pharmaceutical sector.
Pharma Vision 2020 prepared by the Department of Pharmaceuticals,
Government of India encourages making India one of the leading destinations
for end-to-end drug discovery and innovation and for that purpose, the
Department promises to provide requisite support by way of world class
infrastructure, internationally competitive scientific manpower for pharma
research and development (R&D), venture fund for research in the public and
private domain and so on.
(Rs.1 equals US$ 0.01818 or US$ 1 equals Rs.55)
Company perspective
Anu Labs has established itself as a manufacturer and supplier of cost
effective high quality intermediates and specialty chemicals and has
recently entered the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) domain. It has
developed long term relations with leading pharmaceutical companies.
The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of 2,4-Dichloro-5 Fluro
Acetophenone, CIS + Hydroxy Lactam, Chlorohexanone 2-One,Q-Acid, Sodium
Meth oxide solution and powder. The specialized processes include Friedel
Crafts reactions, high vacuum fractional distillation and optical
resolution and carries out special reactions as per specific customer
requirements.
Manufacture of API at its JNPC facility at Vizag has commenced and the
plans are to add more APIs to cater to a wider client base. There is a
strong in-house R&D team which is engaged in non-infringing synthesis of
APIs and intermediate, process development and customs synthesis.
The Companys production facilities operate with WHO-GMP guidelines as
basis for quality assurance. The quality management systems of the Anu labs
are certified to ISO 9001-2000 standards.
Opportunities & Threats
There is an immense potential for APIs and intermediates with growing
domestic market and increasing export potential. Demand for intermediates,
APIs and CRAMs are expected to increase with international players focusing
on new drug development pipelines in different therapy segments. There is a
growing market for generics consequent to imminent expirations of large
number of drug patents and higher R&D needs while reducing the spend.
The Company believes that competition in the market has to be met squarely
by developing production systems based on cost efficiency, high
productivity, modern technology, quality assurance and timely deliveries.
Accordingly the Company is gearing itself to exploit the opportunities by
developing innovative product process and applications. Constant efforts
are being made to meet the stringent quality requirements in all markets.
New markets are being explored and efforts are ongoing to widen the depth
and penetration of the existing markets.
Recent developments
The Company faced severe liquidity constraints resulting from aggressive
expansion in the past two years; PCB cap on the production capacities;
delay in stabilising the operations at Unit 3; non-commencement of
operations at Unit 4 and unrest due to agitations in the State. All these
factors have contributed to mismatch of cash flows, which in turn resulted
in defaults to various stakeholders.
The management of Anu Labs has taken systemic initiative to set right the
tightcash flow situation by deciding to dispose of Unit 2 situated at
Pashamylaram, Medak Dist, Andhra Pradesh. A postal ballot process has
already been initiated in this regard for the approval of the Members and
the result will be announced on August 31, 2012. With the funds realised
from sale of Unit 2, the Company expects to ease the tight cash flow
situation and meet the various commitments to stakeholders and scale up
production in the remaining two units in operation.
The proceeds of sale shall be utilised to reduce debt burden; bring idle
assets to operation; and improve liquidity. These measures are expected to
make up for the loss of revenue by sale of Unit 2 through higher capacity
utilisation.
The Company has also drawn a multipronged action plan to tackle the PCB
issue and is confident of resolving the same at the earliest.
Internal control systems
The Company has proper and adequate internal control system commensurate
with the size and complexity of the organization. The internal control is
supplemented by an extensive program of internal audits which is designed
to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing
financial statements and other data.
Human resources/industrial relations
The Company recognizes the immense value addition made by its employees to
the growth and development. In turn, the Company is committed to train and
develop its people and motivates them to enhance their potential and
industrial relations have been cordial and mutually beneficial. As on March
31, 2012 the Company had 358 employees.
Financial performance
During the year 2011-12, the Company achieved a turnover of Rs.2686.19
million compared to Rs.2726.67 million for the year 2010-11 constituting a
marginal decrease. Net profit after tax for the year was Rs.34.39 million,
when compared with a profit after tax of Rs.131.90 million during the year
2010-11.
Cautionary statement
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act, 1956, guidelines issued by Securities
and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles in India and Accounting Standards issued by The Institute of
Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
Our management accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of
the financial statements as well as for various estimates and judgments
used therein. The judgments relating to the financial statements have been
made on a prudent and reasonable basis so that the financial statements
reflect in a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company.
Readers are advised to kindly note that the above discussion contains
statements about risks, concerns, opportunities, etc, which are valid only
at the time of making the statements. A variety of factors known/unknown
expected or otherwise may influence the financial results. These statements
are not expected to be updated or revised to take care of any changes in
the underlying presumptions. Readers may therefore appreciate the context
in which these statements are made before making use of the same.