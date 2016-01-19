Apex Buildsys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
13.72
13.72
13.72
13.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.62
144.61
220.75
220.46
Net Worth
43.34
158.33
234.47
234.18
Minority Interest
Debt
321.33
285.37
314.9
237.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
19.77
17.51
Total Liabilities
364.67
443.7
569.14
489.64
Fixed Assets
192.78
207.32
221.61
252.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.76
0.76
1.57
1.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
3.94
1.73
Networking Capital
167.99
230.95
334.63
220.42
Inventories
34.14
42.43
50.36
57.75
Inventory Days
142.19
84.46
59.06
43.66
Sundry Debtors
127.59
178.27
225.51
181.42
Debtor Days
531.41
354.87
264.5
137.18
Other Current Assets
80.02
82.08
126.63
77.07
Sundry Creditors
-45.76
-47.06
-45.74
-66.24
Creditor Days
190.59
93.67
53.64
50.08
Other Current Liabilities
-28
-24.77
-22.13
-29.58
Cash
3.13
4.67
7.37
13.66
Total Assets
364.66
443.7
569.12
489.64
