Apex Buildsys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.19
(-0.43%)
Jan 19, 2016

Apex Buildsys L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-55.44

-44.95

0.33

15.12

Depreciation

-13.46

-13.97

-11.54

-11.61

Tax paid

0

15.82

-0.05

-1.84

Working capital

-62.83

-89.8

105.61

184.36

Other operating items

Operating

-131.73

-132.9

94.34

186.03

Capital expenditure

-3.55

0.46

0.5

267.89

Free cash flow

-135.28

-132.44

94.85

453.92

Equity raised

289.22

440.68

440.92

249.19

Investing

0

-0.81

0.26

0.33

Financing

84.48

-0.95

122.95

237.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

238.41

306.47

658.99

941.39

