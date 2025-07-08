iifl-logo
Apex Buildsys Ltd Share Price Live

9.19
(-0.43%)
Jan 19, 2016

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.19
  • Day's High9.19
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close9.23
  • Day's Low9.19
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-5.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Apex Buildsys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

9.19

Prev. Close

9.23

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.19

Day's Low

9.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.69

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Apex Buildsys Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Apex Buildsys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Apex Buildsys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.56%

Foreign: 3.55%

Indian: 70.52%

Non-Promoter- 25.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apex Buildsys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

13.72

13.72

13.72

13.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.62

144.61

220.75

220.46

Net Worth

43.34

158.33

234.47

234.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

87.63

183.35

311.19

482.68

yoy growth (%)

-52.2

-41.07

-35.52

4,401.75

Raw materials

-39.26

-63.66

-129.86

-312.52

As % of sales

44.8

34.71

41.73

64.74

Employee costs

-12.63

-11.88

-15.42

-24.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-55.44

-44.95

0.33

15.12

Depreciation

-13.46

-13.97

-11.54

-11.61

Tax paid

0

15.82

-0.05

-1.84

Working capital

-62.83

-89.8

105.61

184.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.2

-41.07

-35.52

4,401.75

Op profit growth

-134.62

-72.92

-21.01

13,936.71

EBIT growth

-2,895.94

-98.51

-24.73

-22,661.15

Net profit growth

52.65

-26,492.85

-97.85

-2,786.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

87.63

183.36

311.19

14

10.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

87.63

183.36

311.19

14

10.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.21

0.2

Other Income

0.97

0.52

1.34

0.07

0.01

Apex Buildsys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apex Buildsys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Amit Bharana

Director

Mast Ram

Director

Rattan Lal

Registered Office

B-292 Chandrakanta Complex,

Shop No 7 No 161 New Ashoknaga,

New Delhi - 110096

Tel: -

Website: http://www.eragroup.co.in

Email: ebl@eragroup.in/investors@eragroup.in

Registrar Office

Beetal House 3rd Flr,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 91-11-29961281-82

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

Incorporated in 1993,Era E-Zone (India) Limited is a part of Era Group. The Company is engaged in the business of cinemas/multiplexes. The Company focuses on entering real estate and similar activitie...
Reports by Apex Buildsys Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Apex Buildsys Ltd share price today?

The Apex Buildsys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apex Buildsys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apex Buildsys Ltd is ₹63.04 Cr. as of 19 Jan ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apex Buildsys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apex Buildsys Ltd is 0 and -1.61 as of 19 Jan ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apex Buildsys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apex Buildsys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apex Buildsys Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 19 Jan ‘16

What is the CAGR of Apex Buildsys Ltd?

Apex Buildsys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.45%, 3 Years at -23.34%, 1 Year at -7.45%, 6 Month at 8.50%, 3 Month at 28.89% and 1 Month at 8.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apex Buildsys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apex Buildsys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.92 %

