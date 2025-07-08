Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹9.19
Prev. Close₹9.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.19
Day's Low₹9.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.69
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
13.72
13.72
13.72
13.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.62
144.61
220.75
220.46
Net Worth
43.34
158.33
234.47
234.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
87.63
183.35
311.19
482.68
yoy growth (%)
-52.2
-41.07
-35.52
4,401.75
Raw materials
-39.26
-63.66
-129.86
-312.52
As % of sales
44.8
34.71
41.73
64.74
Employee costs
-12.63
-11.88
-15.42
-24.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-55.44
-44.95
0.33
15.12
Depreciation
-13.46
-13.97
-11.54
-11.61
Tax paid
0
15.82
-0.05
-1.84
Working capital
-62.83
-89.8
105.61
184.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.2
-41.07
-35.52
4,401.75
Op profit growth
-134.62
-72.92
-21.01
13,936.71
EBIT growth
-2,895.94
-98.51
-24.73
-22,661.15
Net profit growth
52.65
-26,492.85
-97.85
-2,786.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
87.63
183.36
311.19
14
10.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
87.63
183.36
311.19
14
10.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.21
0.2
Other Income
0.97
0.52
1.34
0.07
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Amit Bharana
Director
Mast Ram
Director
Rattan Lal
B-292 Chandrakanta Complex,
Shop No 7 No 161 New Ashoknaga,
New Delhi - 110096
Tel: -
Website: http://www.eragroup.co.in
Email: ebl@eragroup.in/investors@eragroup.in
Beetal House 3rd Flr,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 91-11-29961281-82
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
Incorporated in 1993,Era E-Zone (India) Limited is a part of Era Group. The Company is engaged in the business of cinemas/multiplexes. The Company focuses on entering real estate and similar activitie...
