Apex Buildsys Ltd Key Ratios

9.19
(-0.43%)
Jan 19, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.2

-41.07

-35.52

4,401.75

Op profit growth

-134.66

-72.93

-21

14,073.55

EBIT growth

-2,928.79

-98.52

-24.76

-16,781.1

Net profit growth

52.65

-38,185.08

-98.5

-2,371.96

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-5.56

7.67

16.7

13.63

EBIT margin

-19.82

0.33

13.4

11.48

Net profit margin

-131.22

-41.08

0.06

2.73

RoCE

-4.29

0.12

7.88

19.65

RoNW

-28.51

-9.6

0.02

2.13

RoA

-7.11

-3.72

0

1.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.03

1.92

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-18.72

-13.01

-1.66

0.21

Book value per share

6.31

23.08

34.06

34.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

6.77

P/CEPS

-0.66

59.57

P/B

0.37

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

23.28

3.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-35.2

-20.94

-12.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

636.96

401.89

238.64

68.59

Inventory days

159.45

92.35

63.4

21.87

Creditor days

-183.1

-100.04

-78.84

-29.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.45

-0.01

-1

-1.37

Net debt / equity

7.34

1.77

1.31

0.96

Net debt / op. profit

-65.23

19.94

5.91

3.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.8

-34.71

-41.73

-64.74

Employee costs

-14.41

-6.48

-4.95

-5.07

Other costs

-46.34

-51.12

-36.6

-16.53

