Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.2
-41.07
-35.52
4,401.75
Op profit growth
-134.66
-72.93
-21
14,073.55
EBIT growth
-2,928.79
-98.52
-24.76
-16,781.1
Net profit growth
52.65
-38,185.08
-98.5
-2,371.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-5.56
7.67
16.7
13.63
EBIT margin
-19.82
0.33
13.4
11.48
Net profit margin
-131.22
-41.08
0.06
2.73
RoCE
-4.29
0.12
7.88
19.65
RoNW
-28.51
-9.6
0.02
2.13
RoA
-7.11
-3.72
0
1.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.03
1.92
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-18.72
-13.01
-1.66
0.21
Book value per share
6.31
23.08
34.06
34.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
6.77
P/CEPS
-0.66
59.57
P/B
0.37
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
23.28
3.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-35.2
-20.94
-12.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
636.96
401.89
238.64
68.59
Inventory days
159.45
92.35
63.4
21.87
Creditor days
-183.1
-100.04
-78.84
-29.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.45
-0.01
-1
-1.37
Net debt / equity
7.34
1.77
1.31
0.96
Net debt / op. profit
-65.23
19.94
5.91
3.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.8
-34.71
-41.73
-64.74
Employee costs
-14.41
-6.48
-4.95
-5.07
Other costs
-46.34
-51.12
-36.6
-16.53
