|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
87.63
183.35
311.19
482.68
yoy growth (%)
-52.2
-41.07
-35.52
4,401.75
Raw materials
-39.26
-63.66
-129.86
-312.52
As % of sales
44.8
34.71
41.73
64.74
Employee costs
-12.63
-11.88
-15.42
-24.51
As % of sales
14.41
6.48
4.95
5.07
Other costs
-40.6
-93.73
-113.9
-79.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.33
51.11
36.6
16.53
Operating profit
-4.87
14.07
52
65.83
OPM
-5.56
7.67
16.7
13.63
Depreciation
-13.46
-13.97
-11.54
-11.61
Interest expense
-38.07
-45.57
-41.45
-40.39
Other income
0.96
0.51
1.33
1.3
Profit before tax
-55.44
-44.95
0.33
15.12
Taxes
0
15.82
-0.05
-1.84
Tax rate
0
-35.21
-15.51
-12.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-55.44
-29.12
0.28
13.28
Exceptional items
-59.54
-46.2
0
0
Net profit
-114.99
-75.32
0.28
13.28
yoy growth (%)
52.65
-26,492.85
-97.85
-2,786.55
NPM
-131.21
-41.08
0.09
2.75
