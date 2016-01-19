iifl-logo
Apex Buildsys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 19, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

87.63

183.35

311.19

482.68

yoy growth (%)

-52.2

-41.07

-35.52

4,401.75

Raw materials

-39.26

-63.66

-129.86

-312.52

As % of sales

44.8

34.71

41.73

64.74

Employee costs

-12.63

-11.88

-15.42

-24.51

As % of sales

14.41

6.48

4.95

5.07

Other costs

-40.6

-93.73

-113.9

-79.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.33

51.11

36.6

16.53

Operating profit

-4.87

14.07

52

65.83

OPM

-5.56

7.67

16.7

13.63

Depreciation

-13.46

-13.97

-11.54

-11.61

Interest expense

-38.07

-45.57

-41.45

-40.39

Other income

0.96

0.51

1.33

1.3

Profit before tax

-55.44

-44.95

0.33

15.12

Taxes

0

15.82

-0.05

-1.84

Tax rate

0

-35.21

-15.51

-12.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-55.44

-29.12

0.28

13.28

Exceptional items

-59.54

-46.2

0

0

Net profit

-114.99

-75.32

0.28

13.28

yoy growth (%)

52.65

-26,492.85

-97.85

-2,786.55

NPM

-131.21

-41.08

0.09

2.75

