Apollo Ingredients Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.98
0.92
0.99
0.93
Net Worth
1.18
1.12
1.19
1.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.18
1.12
1.19
1.13
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.5
0.91
1.11
1.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.95
1.13
1.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.44
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0.79
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.02
-0.01
0
Cash
1.68
0.21
0.08
0.08
Total Assets
1.18
1.12
1.19
1.14
