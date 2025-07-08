Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹9.55
Prev. Close₹4.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.55
Day's Low₹9.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.03
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.93
P/E57.44
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.98
0.92
0.99
0.93
Net Worth
1.18
1.12
1.19
1.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.57
4.33
0
0
yoy growth (%)
5.45
0
0
0
Raw materials
-4.34
-4.15
0
0
As % of sales
94.88
95.67
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.04
-0.12
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.27
0.19
-0.06
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.21
0.1
-0.07
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.45
0
0
0
Op profit growth
75.73
-143.66
1.6
2.36
EBIT growth
42.06
-398.49
24.78
8.47
Net profit growth
29.98
-351.45
23.97
15.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ayushi Agrawal
Managing Director
Lovely Ghanshyam Mutreja
Whole-time Director
Kirit Ghanshyam Mutreja
Independent Director
Suvarna Ramchandra Shinde
Independent Director
Maharshi Anand Tomar
Non Executive Director
James Mody
1111-A Raheja Chambers,
213 Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-022-2852796/97/99
Website: http://www.indsoya.com
Email: info@indsoya.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Indsoya Ltd was incorporated as Khedapati Investments Limited on 24 October 1980 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in the state Maharashtra. It got its Certificate for Commencement of Business on 2...
