iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Apollo Ingredients Ltd Share Price Live

9.55
(93.71%)
Mar 6, 2023|09:37:48 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.55
  • Day's High9.55
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.93
  • Day's Low9.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E57.44
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value6.03
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Apollo Ingredients Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.55

Prev. Close

4.93

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.55

Day's Low

9.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.03

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.93

P/E

57.44

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Apollo Ingredients Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Apollo Ingredients Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Apollo Ingredients Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:52 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.80%

Non-Promoter- 38.20%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Apollo Ingredients Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.98

0.92

0.99

0.93

Net Worth

1.18

1.12

1.19

1.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.57

4.33

0

0

yoy growth (%)

5.45

0

0

0

Raw materials

-4.34

-4.15

0

0

As % of sales

94.88

95.67

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.04

-0.12

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.27

0.19

-0.06

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.21

0.1

-0.07

-0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.45

0

0

0

Op profit growth

75.73

-143.66

1.6

2.36

EBIT growth

42.06

-398.49

24.78

8.47

Net profit growth

29.98

-351.45

23.97

15.34

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Apollo Ingredients Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Apollo Ingredients Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ayushi Agrawal

Managing Director

Lovely Ghanshyam Mutreja

Whole-time Director

Kirit Ghanshyam Mutreja

Independent Director

Suvarna Ramchandra Shinde

Independent Director

Maharshi Anand Tomar

Non Executive Director

James Mody

Registered Office

1111-A Raheja Chambers,

213 Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-022-2852796/97/99

Website: http://www.indsoya.com

Email: info@indsoya.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Indsoya Ltd was incorporated as Khedapati Investments Limited on 24 October 1980 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in the state Maharashtra. It got its Certificate for Commencement of Business on 2...
Read More

Reports by Apollo Ingredients Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Apollo Ingredients Ltd share price today?

The Apollo Ingredients Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Ingredients Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Ingredients Ltd is ₹9.93 Cr. as of 06 Mar ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apollo Ingredients Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Ingredients Ltd is 57.44 and 0.86 as of 06 Mar ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apollo Ingredients Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Ingredients Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Ingredients Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Mar ‘23

What is the CAGR of Apollo Ingredients Ltd?

Apollo Ingredients Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 21.36%, 6 Month at 10.00%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apollo Ingredients Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apollo Ingredients Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Ingredients Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.