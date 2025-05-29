Board Meeting 1 Jul 2025 1 Jul 2025

To consider and take on record the restated financial statements of the Company till 31st March, 2025, for the purpose of right issue, which are attached herewith.

Board Meeting 29 May 2025 22 May 2025

Indsoya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting- Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

INDSOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 12th February 2025 at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office situated at Mittal Enclave Building- 6 Awing A-1 Gr. Floor Juchandra Thane Vasai Maharashtra India 401208 to consider the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 along with Limited Review Report; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting- Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

INDSOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 - Outcome of the Board meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

INDSOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. 2. To consider and take on record the Restated financial statements of the Company till 30th June 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. With reference to the captioned subject matter, this is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 8th October, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Mittal Enclave Bldg- 6 A, Wing A-1 Gr. Flr. Juchandra, Juchandra, Thane, Vasai, Maharashtra, India, 401208 discussed and approved the following (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

To convene the 44thAnnual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and other matters.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

INDSOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Appointment of James Mody (DIN-08072328) as a Non- executive director of the Company. 3. Resignation of Mr. Satya Nayak from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. 4. Resignation of Ms. Lalita Ghanshyam Mutreja (DIN- 07514392) from the post of Non-Executive Director of the Company. 5. Appointment of Ms. Lalita Ghanshyam Mutreja (DIN- 07514392) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. 6. Change in designation of Mr. Kirit Ghanshyam Mutreja (DIN-07514391) from whole time director to Executive Director of the Company 7. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Announcement under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

