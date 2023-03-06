Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.57
4.33
0
0
yoy growth (%)
5.45
0
0
0
Raw materials
-4.34
-4.15
0
0
As % of sales
94.88
95.67
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.04
-0.12
-0.12
As % of sales
0.62
0.95
0
0
Other costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.49
1.57
0
0
Operating profit
0.13
0.07
-0.17
-0.17
OPM
2.99
1.79
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.13
0.11
0.11
0.12
Profit before tax
0.27
0.19
-0.06
-0.05
Taxes
-0.06
-0.03
0
0
Tax rate
-22.92
-15.76
0
0.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
0.16
-0.06
-0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
0.16
-0.06
-0.05
yoy growth (%)
29.98
-351.45
23.97
15.34
NPM
4.59
3.73
0
0
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.